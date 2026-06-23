Iowa Basketball Adds ACC Matchup to Schedule - Is the Risk Worth the Reward?

Ben McCollum means business, and that message could not get any clearer for those who may have been wondering about his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes or his plans for taking them to the next level.



He is putting any questions to rest with his fearlessness in scheduling power conference opponents for the Hawkeyes during the 2026-27 season.



With games already scheduled against Iowa State, Creighton, and Alabama, Iowa has the Big 12, Big East, and SEC covered. So, why not get the ACC in on the action?

Iowa sets matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies

In yet another power-conference neutral-site showdown, like Creighton and Alabama, Iowa has added the Virginia Tech Hokies to the schedule.



The Hokies, hailing from the ACC, are set to make the trip to Sioux City, Iowa, to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday, November 10.

Circle the date... 🗓️



Hawkeyes vs. Hokies

Nov. 10, 2026

Sioux City, Iowa | Tyson Events Center pic.twitter.com/EpWISS865X — Iowa Men's Basketball (@IowaHoops) June 23, 2026

Virginia Tech is coming off a 19-13 season, in which the Hokies went 8-10 in the ACC and ultimately missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row.



The Hokies have not been to March Madness since a 23-13 campaign during the 2021-22 season. The Hokies are led by head coach Mike Brown, who enters his eighth season in Blacksburg. He owns a 124-98 overall record, with a 61-70 mark in ACC play.

Are Iowa's scheduling risks worth the rewards?

Iowa is taking on the top conferences in college basketball. Aside from the Pac-12 and maybe the Mountain West, the Hawkeyes are putting themselves out there by loading up the slate.





Are these matchups worth it, though? It's a question that has to be asked. Sure, if Iowa goes 4-0 in these games, it is legitimately possible that the NCAA Tournament ticket is punched before Big Ten play even begins.

Now, how likely is that? That's another question. Iowa State and Alabama are always loaded with firepower. Creighton is routinely an NCAA Tournament-caliber team, and Virginia Tech is still a power conference opponent.



What does an 0-4 stretch in these games mean for Iowa? Does it create a hole too big early in the season?

Iowa scheduling these games is a sign of the times with the NCAA Tournament expanding to 76 teams. It provides Iowa with ample resume-building opportunities that could help its metrics, even in close losses if they play well.



So, yes, for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ben McCollum, these risks are well worth the rewards. If not just for the NCAA Tournament resume, these games help test the Hawkeyes and help figure out who they are before they enter the gauntlet of Big Ten play.