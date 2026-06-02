Iowa Basketball, Ben McCollum in the Mix for Versatile Five-Star Point Guard

Iowa basketball head coach Ben McCollum relies on elite point guard play in his slow, methodical scheme. He needs a point guard unafraid of taking shots late in the shot clock and displaying patience when things can get hectic on the court.



That is exactly what Bennett Stirtz was to Ben McCollum, but Iowa now must replace Stirtz, and one option may be on the recruiting trail, where Iowa is very much in the mix for a talented five-star point guard.

Iowa is in the mix for five-star PG Cayden Daughtry

The Hawkeyes are hot on the recruiting trail for Cayden Daughtry, a five-star point guard out of Calvary Christian Academy and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who is part of the 2027 recruiting class.



"It's cool seeing a guard stay with a coach for four years. Getting better, progressively better, every single year, to the point where he was getting debated as a lottery pick. Not many D-II kids get the chance to be a lottery pick.



"Seeing how he develops guards, seeing how he plays with those guards, and obviously, he's a winner," Daughtry added about McCollum and the Hawkeyes.

On The Trail: 5⭐️ Cayden Daughtry@slancehoops talks with Class of 2027 5-star PG @CayDBaller about improvements to his game, top schools of interest and MORE! 👀



🎥: https://t.co/jluBbpG5oo pic.twitter.com/owZOe4cD3Z — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 1, 2026

Cayden Daughtry Recruiting Profile

At 6-foot-tall, Camryn Daughtry has proven he can be a versatile point guard who displays an ability to shoot the three, get to the hoop, and facilitate, as his film has shown.



Daughtry is highly ranked at the moment. He is a five-star point guard ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Florida, the No. 4 point guard in the class of 2027, and the class's No. 16 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.



Ben McCollum and Iowa will have to stay on the recruiting trail for Daughtry, as he has a laundry list of offers from some heavy-hitting programs such as in-state powerhouses Florida State and Miami, which are trying to keep him home.



Other offers include Michigan, Arizona State, BYU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and UConn, among others.

Iowa Basketball Roster

The Hawkeyes currently roster eight guards entering the 2026 campaign, and see the point guard position likely led by Illinois State transfer Ty'Reek Coleman, whom Ben McCollum and Iowa added this offseason via the portal.



Coleman spent just one season with Illinois State, where he averaged 10 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He will bring at least three years of eligibility to Iowa, which does create some intrigue as to how a point guard recruit may view early playing time.