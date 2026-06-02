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Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Basketball, Ben McCollum in the Mix for Versatile Five-Star Point Guard

Ben McCollum relies on strong point guard play in his scheme and he has the Hawkeyes in the mix for a talented five-star recruit, who is raving about Iowa.
Riley Donald|
Feb 25, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts with fans after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts with fans after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

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Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa basketball head coach Ben McCollum relies on elite point guard play in his slow, methodical scheme. He needs a point guard unafraid of taking shots late in the shot clock and displaying patience when things can get hectic on the court.

That is exactly what Bennett Stirtz was to Ben McCollum, but Iowa now must replace Stirtz, and one option may be on the recruiting trail, where Iowa is very much in the mix for a talented five-star point guard.

Iowa is in the mix for five-star PG Cayden Daughtry

The Hawkeyes are hot on the recruiting trail for Cayden Daughtry, a five-star point guard out of Calvary Christian Academy and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who is part of the 2027 recruiting class.

"It's cool seeing a guard stay with a coach for four years. Getting better, progressively better, every single year, to the point where he was getting debated as a lottery pick. Not many D-II kids get the chance to be a lottery pick.

"Seeing how he develops guards, seeing how he plays with those guards, and obviously, he's a winner," Daughtry added about McCollum and the Hawkeyes.

Cayden Daughtry Recruiting Profile

At 6-foot-tall, Camryn Daughtry has proven he can be a versatile point guard who displays an ability to shoot the three, get to the hoop, and facilitate, as his film has shown.

Daughtry is highly ranked at the moment. He is a five-star point guard ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Florida, the No. 4 point guard in the class of 2027, and the class's No. 16 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Ben McCollum and Iowa will have to stay on the recruiting trail for Daughtry, as he has a laundry list of offers from some heavy-hitting programs such as in-state powerhouses Florida State and Miami, which are trying to keep him home.

Other offers include Michigan, Arizona State, BYU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and UConn, among others.

Iowa Basketball Roster

The Hawkeyes currently roster eight guards entering the 2026 campaign, and see the point guard position likely led by Illinois State transfer Ty'Reek Coleman, whom Ben McCollum and Iowa added this offseason via the portal.

Coleman spent just one season with Illinois State, where he averaged 10 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He will bring at least three years of eligibility to Iowa, which does create some intrigue as to how a point guard recruit may view early playing time.

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Riley Donald
RILEY DONALD

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.

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