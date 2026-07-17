Iowa Basketball: Can Tate Sage Take the Next Step Into Stardom?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are entering Year 2 of the Ben McCollum era, and expectations aren't dwindling.



Following the NCAA Tournament run last year, Iowa enters the 2026-27 season with high hopes of sustained success in the program.



Ben McCollum isn't the only one in his second year with Iowa. In fact, a young wing who came alive for Iowa during the NCAA Tournament is looking to continue his growth and development for the Hawkeyes.

Ben McCollum has high hopes and expectations for Tate Sage

With the departure of Bennett Stirtz, last year's leading scorer, to the NBA, Iowa needs young players to step up and fill that gap.



Tate Sage could be one of those answers. After averaging just 6.1 points per game during the regular season, Sage found something in March Madness, hanging up 19 points against Nebraska and 10 against Illinois.



McCollum hopes that spurs something inside Sage so he can take the next step as a sophomore.

"We're hopeful he makes a big leap. He can shoot on the move; he can score; he can do a lot of different things. He can guard multiple positions.



"The biggest thing is that freshman to sophomore year. Going from your freshman year, where you had some success, to your second year," McCollum said of Tate Sage.

How big of a jump could Tate Sage make for Iowa in 2026-27?https://t.co/c9JLel2QnF (Apple) https://t.co/EsZxIkca32 (Spotify)https://t.co/kT5nUEEkXX (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/1oF8rz3z5R — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 14, 2026

"Do you have that honeymoon? That little period where it's like, 'Hey, I kind of feel good about it,' or do you say, 'Hey, this is where I'm at, let's keep going.'



"That will be anybody that's young in our program. Do you continue to build and grow and get better?" McCollum added.

Realistic Expectations for Tate Sage in 2026-27

I don't think it's too far of a reach at all to believe that Tate Sage can be a solidified starter for the Iowa Hawkeyes next season. Tate Sage has everything to succeed in Ben McCollum's system.



At 6-foot-7, Sage brings the necessary length that does well in McCollum's system. As referenced, Sage can guard a wing, but in a bind, can guard up a position against a bigger body if needed.

The way Sage can impact Iowa's offense this year is with his combination of three-point shooting and athleticism to attack the basket, which may catch defenders off guard.



Sage was a 39% three-point shooter last year and will have Cooper Koch alleviating some of the three-point shooting pressure.

At his size, he moves fluidly, while also being aggressive enough to handle contact and go at the rim fearlessly. It's a unique combination that should allow Tate Sage to slot into an every-night starter for the Hawkeyes.

This is some pretty basketball 🙌



Tate Sage finishes it with the @IowaHoops reverse slam.



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/ZPHOX6hecs — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 6, 2025