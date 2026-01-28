Houston vs. TCU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 28
In this story:
The No. 10-ranked Houston Cougars are looking to get back on track after suffering just their second defeat of the season last time out. They fell 90-86 at Texas Tech as -1.5 favorites over the weekend.
The TCU Horned Frogs have struggled at times this season, but they won their last two games, including an upset at Baylor, after a four-game losing streak.
Houston won the last two meetings against TCU, 65-46 last year and 60-45 in the Big 12 Tournament in 2024.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.
Houston vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Houston -8.5 (-108)
- TCU +8.5 (-126)
Moneyline
- Houston: -410
- TCU: +320
Total
- 136.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Houston vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Houston record: 17-2
- TCU record: 13-7
Houston vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Houston is 10-9 ATS this season
- TCU is 11-9 ATS this season
- Houston is 4-5 ATS on the road this season
- TCU is 5-8 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 10-9 in Houston games this season
- The UNDER is 11-9 in TCU games this season
Houston vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Kingston Flemings, Guard, Houston Cougars
Kingston Flemings is going to be one-and-done in Houston as he’s touted by some as the best point guard in this year’s NBA Draft class.
The freshman is averaging 17.0 points per game and 5.4 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field and 39.1% from deep. He’s coming off perhaps his best game of the season, putting up 42 points on 15 of 26 shooting (4 of 9 from deep) in that loss at Texas Tech.
Houston vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
These are two teams that are strong on the defensive side of the ball. Houston ranks seventh in defensive rating, and TCU isn’t too far behind at 21, according to KenPom.
Despite Houston’s recent high-scoring games, this should be a dog fight in Texas. Last year’s meeting had just 111 points when the total was set at 129, and 105 points the year before that.
Look for both teams to lock in defensively tonight to cash an under.
Pick: Under 136.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop