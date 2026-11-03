How to Watch Iowa Basketball vs. Lipscomb, TV Channel, Game Notes, Info

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in action, and the 2026-27 college basketball season is about to get underway from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, as head coach Ben McCollum enters his second season in charge.

Iowa is looking to continue to build on the instant success it had last year with a deep NCAA Tournament run to the Elite 8. It starts with a contest against the Lipscomb Bisons, who will face a revamped Iowa roster built through transfer portal additions and a strong recruiting class.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Lipscomb Bison Game Notes and Info

Iowa 2025-26 Record: 24-13 (trip to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8)



Iowa Head Coach: Ben McCollum, 2nd season (24-13 at Iowa)



Lipscomb 2025-26 Record: 19-13



Lipscomb Head Coach: Kevin Carroll (19-13 at Lipscomb, 141-148 overall, 11th season)

This will be the first time that the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Lipscomb Bison have met in history. While this will be the Hawkeyes' first game of the season, it will be the second of two games that Lipscomb is playing on back-to-back days, as the Bison open with Southeast Missouri State.

How to watch Iowa vs. Lipscomb

This matchup will be airing on the Big Ten Network for fans to tune in to. Iowa will get underway at 7 p.m. CT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to start the 2026-27 campaign.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Lipscomb

Time: 7 p.m. CT



TV Channel: Big Ten Network



Broadcast Crew: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Jess Settles (color analyst)



Streaming Service: Big Ten Network App



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Bobby Hansen (color analyst)



Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

What to watch for in Iowa vs. Lipscomb

Iowa is going to have some sort of rotation at the guard spots, and that is what I am very curious to see. My gut tells me Kael Combs gets the first nod, with Isaia Howard and Ty'Reek Coleman each getting plenty of action on the ball, running things for Ben McCollum's offense.

Down low, Iowa has two routes it can go. Andrew McKeever is Iowa's true big-bodied center and paint presence, who figures to get plenty of run this year. When Iowa goes smaller and a bit faster, Cam Manyawu should see more action. I suspect we will see Iowa get both action early in this game.

More than anything, the offense is the thing I am most intrigued to see. Ben McCollum's teams are going to play good defense and slow the game down to a halt. The question is how the offense will look with new faces.