Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5

It might seem logical dismissing Iowa in the pursuit of four-star power forward T.J. Power based on history. It's not often the Hawkeyes top college basketball blue bloods Duke and North Carolina for recruits.

That thinking is premature when it comes to the Class of 2023 standout from Worcester (MA) Academy and Boston Amateur Basketball Club, however. Iowa sits well positioned here after identifying his talent early and building a meaningful bond with Power.

"Coach (Fran) McCaffery is my guy," he told HN. "I've been talking to him as long as anyone, and we have a strong relationship. I loved my visit out there last fall. And the playing style fits me perfectly."

Power (6-10, 210) trimmed his list of prospective schools to Iowa, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Boston College on Monday. He reported 23 scholarship offers in all, including opportunities from Kansas, Indiana, Ohio State and UCLA.

The Hawkeyes have secured three known verbal commitments in the current recruiting cycle. Waukee (IA) Northwest High wing Pryce Sandfort joined Moline (IL) High teammates Owen Freeman and Brock Harding in the group when he announced his pledge on Saturday.

Power is keeping an eye on what Iowa is doing with its roster. He's impressed.

"I love that they're bringing in talented guys. It would be great to play with them and be a special group. I definitely take that into account when I look at schools," he said.

Iowa also is well positioned with four-star big man JP Estrella, who officially visited the Hawkeyes last month and has set a Sept. 2 announcement date. Power could come to a decision next month as well.

"I'm aiming for like a mid-September announcement right now," he said.

Power has visited all of the schools in his Top 5. He stopped at Iowa last October.

At this point, he's not sure if he'll be on any campuses anytime soon.

"I'm still thinking about visits right now. Since I've seen all these schools already, I might hold off on visits for a little bit," he said.

Power was named his state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for ’21-22 after averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a junior. He scored 26 points and grabbed 11 boards in Worcester’s 85-83 victory over Bradford Christian Academy in the Class AA state title game, earning tournament MVP honors.

Rivals ranks Power as a four-star prospect and the No. 60 player overall in the '23 Class. On3 sees him as the No. 21 player in the land, and 247 Sports places him 41st.

Power plays for the same AAU program that produced current Hawkeyes Josh Ogundele and Dasonte Bowen.