Iowa Basketball Taking Aim at Making it a Hawkeye State

The state of Iowa is a Hawkeye State when it comes to football. It's what little kids dream of when they are playing in backyards and strapping up their helmets in high school. The dream is to walk out of the tunnel in Kinnick Stadium to ACDC's "Back in Black" blaring.



Flipping to basketball, though, that is a different story. It's a story that Iowa is looking to change the narrative on. The Hawkeyes have been the second-tier program in the state for most of the 2020s, but new head coach Ben McCollum is aiming to change that.

The Hawkeyes have locked in a non-conference game against the Creighton Bluejays, a strong team from the Big East, in November of this season for an early-season test.



Where this gets strategic is the location of the game. The Hawkeyes and Creighton are set to square off from the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa, the biggest market in the entire state.



It's also less than an hour from Ames, Iowa, the home of Iowa's in-state rival, the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones have run the state in basketball as of late, taking four of the last five in the basketball rendition of the Cy-Hawk.

Ben McCollum on the Importance of Iowa Playing in Des Moines

Playing in Iowa State's backyard against another power conference team energizes the Hawkeyes' fanbase. It takes them to a bigger market, makes things more accessible to fans, and, in reality, is a step by Iowa to claim the state in all sports.

"We’re excited to bring our team to Des Moines for a second straight year. It’s important to showcase our team to our fans in the metro to continue to build momentum and excitement for our program across the state.



"This season’s game will be a great opportunity to play a strong Creighton program on a neutral court at the Casey’s Center. It will be exciting for our players and everyone involved to have two Power Conference teams meet in an early-season matchup. I’m looking forward to an incredible atmosphere," McCollum said in a statement regarding the matchup versus Creighton.

Iowa Basketball has Momentum

Despite Iowa State's sustained success under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the Cyclones have not advanced past the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.



Iowa is fresh off an Elite 8 appearance, which sent a shot of adrenaline to the fanbase and reignited the excitement surrounding the program.



If Iowa can begin to capture the Des Moines area, win games against power conference opponents in showcases, and, of course, figure things out against Iowa State, it could become a Hawkeye State across the board.