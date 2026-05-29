Why Iowa and Iowa State Should — and Shouldn’t — Keep the Cy-Hawk Rivalry Going

The 2026 Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones has commanded headlines over the last 24 hours, and rightfully so. The battle of the two in-state rivals is getting national spotlight on NBC with a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff under the lights in Kinnick Stadium.



While the game is for bragging rights in the state and captures the eyes of every Iowan, the world of college football is rapidly changing, and it begs the question: Does it make sense to keep this game on the schedule for Iowa or Iowa State beyond the current contract through 2027?

The Cy-Hawk Game Still Matters — But the Schedules Have Challenges Now

Scott Dochterman of The Athletic said on Legends & Listeners that the Big 12 has reportedly explored a 10-game conference schedule. If the Big 12 were to pursue that, it would create a predicament that is largely headlined by two questions.

For Legends & Listeners this week, @ChadLeistikow and I discuss the Cy-Hawk kicking off in primetime and the future of the series. We also touch on the 24-team CFP and my skepticism for the Protect College Sports bill for @IowaEverywhere.

Link: https://t.co/nZdF8dGwqG pic.twitter.com/Oq7w0WMQWG — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) May 28, 2026



Does the Big Ten follow suit and tack on another conference game? Would one or both of these teams have any interest in playing 11 games against Power Four opponents if that did come to fruition?



At that point, the harsh reality is that the Cy-Hawk could fall to the wayside due to the scheduling challenges these two teams are faced with.

Why the Cy-Hawk Should Stick Around

Despite college football rapidly changing, there is still a large and loud group of fans that believe in regionality, rivalries, and the "true" college football feel.



This game is that. The fans live among each other each day, are friends, coworkers, and family, but for one day, the rivalry and hatred stand above the rest.



Secondly, the state of Iowa only has college football. It is everything. There are no pro teams. Nothing. This is it. This game can define seasons for these teams. If you lose it, is it simply another step towards the inevitable corporate takeover of college football?

Why it Makes Sense to Let the Cy-Hawk Contract Expire

Let's call a spade a spade. Iowa is much closer to making the College Football Playoff than Iowa State is after the program's total overhaul of a new head coach and new roster. Last year, Iowa flirted with the CFP for a few weeks, yet was doomed by a fluky Week 2 loss to the Cyclones.



If Iowa could replace Iowa State with the likes of a team from the MAC, the Sun Belt, or Mountain West, why wouldn't they go the Indiana route Curt Cignetti has created, and bank wins?

The other reality is that if the Big 12 or Big Ten goes to 10 conference games, there is just no way this game sticks around. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Power Four teams don't want to play 11 Power Four opponents.



So, while this game is locked in for two more years, Iowans should embrace it more than ever because the Cy-Hawk could soon become a victim of college football's new way of life.