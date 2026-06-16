Iowa Basketball Trying to Replace Bennett Stirtz with Five-Star Set to Visit

Is it fair to ask any player to truly replace Bennett Stirtz and what he did for the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2025-26 college basketball season?



It's a bit of an unfair standard to hold players to, but Ben McCollum has a high standard, which is a large part of the reason he wins everywhere he goes.



Stirtz played an average of 37.7 minutes per game for Iowa last year, while averaging 19.8 points in the Big Ten after transferring in from Drake and Northwest Missouri State, the D-II program he started his collegiate career at with McCollum.



Replacing him can be done, but could come from a very different path. Stirtz was an unranked recruit out of high school. Rather than go that same route, Iowa is trying to find production via a five-star recruit.

Five-Star PG Cayden Daughtry to Visit Iowa

Iowa, which has been in the mix for Cayden Daughtry for some time, is upping the intensity and seriousness of his recruitment.



Daughtry has set a visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes, per Eric Bossi of 247Sports, which signifies a serious confirmation of his interest in Iowa. Cayden Daughtry will be visiting with Iowa on September 11.

A five-star talent in the class of 2027, the 6-foot-tall point guard from Calvary Christian Academy is ranked as the No. 5 player in Florida, the No. 4 point guard in the class, and the No. 16 overall player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.



Florida State, Miami, and Michigan are other programs in hot pursuit of Cayden Daughtry.

Can Cayden Daughtry replace Bennett Stirtz?

At just 155 pounds, Cayden Daughtry needs to add size before and after he arrives at Iowa. He won't need to add a ton, but that size in the Big Ten could see Daughtry get pushed around trying to get to the point or on defense against bigger guards.

Daughtry is a proven scorer, coming off a high school junior year that saw him average 26.5 points per game. In McCollum's offense, the guards need to score, just as Stirtz did.



Where Daughtry can replace Stirtz quickly is with his ability to create for others. Daughtry posted 5.2 assists per game last year.

Cayden Daughtry could shine, like Stirtz also showed the ability to, from three-point range. He is a 40% three-point shooter, which translates nicely to the Big Ten and Ben McCollum's scheme.



Lastly, playing point guard in Iowa's system is going to naturally get eyes on you and let you be "the guy" every game. The attractiveness is there for a top guard, with Ben McCollum being a proven point guard mastermind.