Iowa's Alvaro Folgueiras Reflects on Quiet Elite Eight Performance
In this story:
There were plenty of reasons why the Iowa Hawkeyes failed to make their first Final Four since 1980, but Alvaro Folgueiras was certainly one of those.
The 6-foot-10 forward doesn't deserve to have the loss put solely on his shoulders, but he simply didn't get the job done against Illinois, and he knows it.
First-year head coach Ben McCollum had Folgueiras on the floor for just nine minutes, a number that doesn't seem fathomable after he drilled the go-away three against No. 1 Florida.
McCollum was the reason this Hawkeyes team got so far in the first place, so his reasons for not playing Folgueiras much against the Fighting Illini were more than justified.
Folgueiras Discusses Off Night vs. Illinois
"I feel bad. I never got in the game," he told Chad Leistikow of Hawk Central. "Those early mistakes, my coach thinks I wasn’t ready to go. In the Elite Eight, I would never let that happen."
Sadly for Folgueiras, he did lead that happen, and that sealed his fate. No matter what, Folgueiras will always have the Florida game to look back on, but this loss still stings as he knows what could've been.
"This March was great. I had some great moments. It just wasn’t there (today) … as a team and as a player. I feel bad,” he said.
Folgueiras was one of the rare non-Drake transfers on this team. He came from Robert Morris, a team that had him start 34 games a year ago. He started just one for Iowa this season as his minutes per game went from 29.4 to 20.8. Keep in mind, he averaged just 19.0 minutes per game in the NCAA tournament.
Iowa Should Have Folgueiras Back Next Season
The Spain native could decide that playing for McCollum doesn't suit him and he wants to enter the transfer portal, but that would be an interesting decision, to say the least. That said, nothing is surprising anymore in the modern era of college athletics
Folgueiras dropped 14 points against No. 8 Clemson and No. 1 Florida and then scored 16 against No. 4 Nebraska. He was scoreless against No. 3 Illinois and was just 0-for-2 from the field. He didn't attempt fewer than five shots in any of his first three tournament games.
Nine minutes is alarming as it's the fewest minutes he's played in a game since Dec. 6 against Maryland. Those are the only two times he's been held to single-digit minutes all year, and in the Elite Eight, it simply couldn't have come at a worse time.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.