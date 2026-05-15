When one talks about the history of the Big Ten, it's not long until rivalry trophies join the conversation.



Sure, Michigan and Ohio State might not play for one in that marquee matchup, but everyone in the conference has a historic trophy they play someone they generally don't like for each fall.

Iowa has four trophies it plays for in total, three against Big Ten teams.



Although the Hawkeyes have had their recent struggles against Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk Trophy, Iowa has flat-out owned the last four years against its biggest Big Ten rivals.

Iowa vs. Minnesota - Floyd of Rosedale Trophy

Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) and defensive lineman Yahya Black (94) celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

For my money, this is the best rivalry trophy in all of college football. The game might not have the history of other rivalries in the Big Ten, but how do you beat winning a brass pig after beating a team you don't like?

Iowa has taken the last two games against Minnesota and three of the last four. That includes winning the last two meetings by a combined score of 72-17.



Minnesota may hold the edge in the all-time series, but there hasn't been any reason from the Land of 1,000 Lakes to think they'll retake Iowa anytime soon.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin - Heartland Trophy

Nov 2, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) and offensive lineman Mason Richman (78) carry the Heartland trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa and Wisconsin have played about as evenly as two teams can all-time, with the Badgers holding a slight 49-48-2 edge historically.



Recent years have had Iowa fans being huge supporters of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, though.

Fickell took over the Wisconsin job in 2023. Since then Iowa has won each game against Wisconsin by a combined score of 94-16.



The Hawkeyes have taken the last four overall against Wisconsin. As long as Fickell is leading the Badgers, it doesn't seem like Iowa's recent dominance will be slowing down.

Iowa vs. Nebraska - Heroes Trophy

Iowa Hawkeyes long snapper Luke Elkin (39) and Iowa Hawkeyes punter Ty Nissen (99) carry the Heroes Trophy after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 13-10 Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While those in Nebraska try to live in a world where the 90s never ended, reality says the Cornhuskers are close to being an unfixable program.



More than 20 years since they were relevant, Nebraska has been owned by Iowa recently.

The Hawkeyes have won three-straight over their rivals to the west, including a 40-16 drubbing last year.



We hear all the time how "this is the year Nebraska turns things around", but Iowa owning the Cornhuskers is yet another thing that stays consistent in Iowa City seemingly annually.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

It's always great to beat a rival and Iowa has certainly done it's fair share of that the last four years.



With the coaching staff change at Iowa State, it's not hard to see the recent tide of that series changing for the better regarding Iowa, either.

What Iowa's recent run in the conference rivalry games says to me though, is that as much heat that gets thrown Kirk Ferentz and company's way for what Iowa is not - the consistent wins, many of them in dominant fashion, speak to what Iowa remains under his watch.

Iowa fans understandably want that next step to be taken by the Hawkeyes football program, but recent rivalry results serve as a kind reminder of what they have, and some of their nearby neighbors clearly do not.