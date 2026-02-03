Iowa's Bennett Stirtz Lands on Prestigious Top 10 List

Ben McCollum bringing Bennett Stirtz with him to the Iowa Hawkeyes will go down as one of the best decisions he ever made.

The senior guard recently reached a career milestone by becoming the eight active player in college basketball to record 2,000+ career points.

He's dominating teams left and right and just put up a career high against Oregon. With another west coast game on the horizon, it's important to note that Stirtz will head into that game with an extra chip on his shoulder.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Stirtz was named to the Bob Cousy Midseason Top 10. Stirtz has a chance to go down in history for more ways than one, but this is a historic place to be and is something only one other Hawkeyes player has done.

Stirtz Named To Bob Cousy Midseason Top 10

"Stirtz is the second Hawkeye to be named to the Bob Cousy Award Midseason Top 10, joining Jeff Horner, who was an award finalist during the 2005-06 season," Iowa athletics wrote.

"Stirtz is one of three Big Ten players on the Cousy Award Midseason Top 10 along with Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, Jr., and Purdue’s Braden Smith. All 10 players are from the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC," they added.

Starting on February 6, fans can head to hoophallawards.com to cast their vote for Stirtz. This isn't an award decided solely on fan votes, though the fan vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Stirtz Is Unstoppable

Jan 20, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts with fans after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Another incredible statistic mentioned was the fact that the Missouri native is one of four players in the country with 400+ points, 100+ assists, 50+ rebounds, 45+ 3-pointers and 30+ steals. Should he manage to keep up at this pace, he could become the first Hawkeyes player in 26 years to lead the team in points, assists, and steals.

Looking at those totals, Stirtz currently has 174 more points than Tavion Banks. If Banks is injured, that would only widen the gap even more. When it comes to assists, Stirtz has an overwhelming 48 assist lead on Kael Combs. As for steals, Isaia Howard is just three behind Stirtz so that will be a tight battle that could come down to the wire.

Even if Stirtz doesn't win, it's incredible to see him in this Top 10 list. His rise has been nothing short of incredible as he has a chance to top it off by being named the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year.

