Iowa Guard Named to 2026 NBA Draft Top 100

While there was only one Iowa Hawkeyes player listed in the Top 100 prospects, it's great to see point guard Bennett Stirtz in the Top 20.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo put together his 2026 NBA Draft big board rankings, one that saw Stirtz clock in at No. 19.

The jury is still out on the Drake transfer, and Woo acknowledges that, but Stirtz could end up having an absolutely terrific year. Depending on how these next few months shape out, there may be no one doubting him as a Top 20 draft pick.

Bennett Stirtz Lands At No. 19

"Stirtz will be under the microscope as Iowa hits the thick of its schedule, as evaluators zero in on how he fares against quality opponents and more athletic defenders," Woo wrote.

So far, Stirtz hasn't lived up to the hype against top opponents. He has just 24 combined points against Iowa's ranked opponents (Michigan State and Iowa State) this season. Keep in mind, he's averaging 17.5 points per game. If that's not enough, he's scored 24+ points in three games this season.

Woo continued, "He's a terrific shooter who excels at navigating screens, a valuable skill set that should translate, but might make more sense leading bench units than as a full-time NBA starter. Stirtz struggled to create separation against ball pressure in a difficult matchup against Iowa State last week, which underscored some of the larger concerns. Scouts will be watching closely as he navigates the Big Ten gauntlet."

Iowa Needs Stirtz During Their Gauntlet

Seeing as Stirtz is the only player in the Top 100 list, it's clear just how impactful he is for the Hawkeyes. Standing 6'4'', he may not be a traditional point guard, but he's done wonders for Iowa's offense this season. That said, things are about to heat up.

While the Hawkeyes get to enjoy the likes of Bucknell and UMass Lowell to end the year, their gauntlet is coming up. Currently, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska, and Nebraska are all ranked. The B1G continues to be one of the toughest conferences in the nation, and Stirtz can't disappear when these tough teams are standing in his way.

If he wants to be drafted in the first round, he'll have to keep that average near 20 points per game. He's a stellar player for Iowa, and everyone knows it. Once they shut him down, this team looks entirely different. Stirtz still has plenty of time to work his way up the draft board, but he could also fall quite far depending on how this season plays out.

