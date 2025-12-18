Iowa DB Accepts Invite To Hula Bowl

Between the Panini Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes have plenty of representation.

With NFL Draft aspirations, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Xavier Nwankpa will return to Florida on January 10 to participate in the Hula Bowl. After taking part in the ReliaQuest Bowl on December 31, Nwankpa will have a few days to recover before playing at Spec Martin Stadium.

Just outside of Orlando, 120 of the top seniors come together each and every year as part of the Altura HealthShare Hula Bowl All-Star Game. Nwankpa is the first Hawkeye to accept his invite into the 2026 edition of the Hula Bowl.

The Importance Of The Hula Bowl

Next stop: Hula Bowl!!! @xaviernwankpa01 has officially accepted his invite to the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl All-Star Game!!

@hawkeyesfootball pic.twitter.com/e9yuGYczN3 — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 17, 2025

According to the Hula Bowl's website, this game is, "the nations longest running College Football All-Star game dedicated to Seniors!"

They confirmed that NFL, UFL, and CFL teams will have top scouts in attendance and, "players will have a unique opportunity for one on one interviews with teams."

CBS Sports Network will air the game on January 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Nwankpa may be the first Hawkeyes player confirmed for the game, but there could still be plenty more on the way.

Xavier Nwankpa Eyes NFL Draft

Show me Iowa S Xavier Nwankpa (6’2, 215) as the next Jeff Ulbrich “Safety ->Speed backer”



Previous Examples:

✈️Jets LB Jamien Sherwood (6’2, 216) Auburn safety

♦️Falcons LB Malik Verdon (6’4, 220)

Iowa State safety

♦️Falcons LB Divine Deablo (6’3, 223)

VA Tech safety



🎥 @NTB_43 https://t.co/BmB1NdAYdi pic.twitter.com/3mIVun7CP7 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 17, 2025

Nwankpa's Iowa's career seemed to fly by. The Iowa native had a career year in 2025 as he secured 69 total tackles which was 27 more than any of his previous seasons. He had 47 solo tackles which surpassed any total tackle count he had in his first three years.

If that wasn't enough, the Pleasant Hill native added two forced fumbles and an interception. It marked his third career interception as he looks to keep up a hectic pace at the next level. Even if NFL teams wouldn't look his way, this All-Star game is the perfect opportunity to get some more eyes on his talents.

Nwankpa's Stellar Iowa Career

Xavier Nwankpa: "I have so much gratitude that I came to this university." pic.twitter.com/5haUcakrNb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 23, 2025

While he certainly showed out this season, Nwankpa always proved he had what it takes to be a game changer for this Hawkeyes defense. He made the most of his opportunity in the Transperfect Musicy City Bowl back in 2022, and from there the rest was history.

Nwankpa has back-to-back years with a 10 tackle game. This year, he came alive in the Hawkeyes narrow 25-24 victory over Penn State. Time and time again, he proved himself against the top teams in the nation. When Iowa played at USC, he had eight tackles, all of which were solo. With one Bowl Game yet to play, he heads to Tampa on New Years Eve with 164 total tackles.

