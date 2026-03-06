Iowa Injury Report Heading Into The B1G Tournament

It feels like forever ago when the Iowa Hawkeyes revealed senior guard Taylor McCabe would be missing the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Now, the team is closely monitoring the status of senior forward Hannah Stuelke.

Not one, but two seniors are in jeopardy of missing the B1G tournament. Iowa has been able to adjust without McCabe, but now there's another wrench thrown into their plans as Stuelke has missed two of their last four games.

Second year head coach Jan Jensen clearly has a plan in mind, and she must as this is an extremely young team who's about to receive major minutes against Illinois in the B1G quarter-finals.

QUESTIONABLE: Hannah Stuelke

Jan Jensen says Hannah Stuelke’s elbow is severe. She hasn’t practiced. Range of motion isn’t great. Pretty swollen.



“It’s a lot more than just pain tolerance.” — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 4, 2026

Stuelke hasn't been ruled out, though things seem to be trending in that direction. She's dealing with some bruising and soreness that is "a lot more than just pain tolerance," according to Jensen on March 4.

Stuelke didn't play in Iowa's regular season finale at Wisconsin. Thankfully, they didn't need her in that game as the Hawkeyes prevailed, 81-52.

They've been off since March 1 while Illinois has had to already play a pair of games in two days. All of this time to rest Stuelke should play to their advantage, though it still doesn't seem like the senior will be ready to go in the quarter-finals.

OUT: Taylor McCabe, Emely Rodriguez and Jada Gyamfi

This was the play during which Taylor McCabe injured her ACL. She was away from the basketball; both teammates and opponents came over to help her.



This, sadly, appears to be McCabe's final play of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/EKsfxUKoyt — Jack Lido (@JackLido) January 27, 2026

These trio of Hawkeyes haven't played in a game for quite some time. There won't be any late changes for any of them, especially not McCabe. Iowa was hopeful they'd be able to get Gyamfi back on the court late in the season, though that doesn't seem to be the case.

Losing McCabe was a huge blow and it caused an immediate three-game losing streak. Things were corrected when Jensen started Taylor Stremlow over Addie Deal, something that may or may not have been a coincidence. Now, the question is who gets the start in place of Stuelke.

Iowa Could Start Addie Deal or Journey Houston

Stremlow has solidified herself in the starting lineup as McCabe's replacement, but Iowa still needs to figure out who's the best option to replace Stuelke.

It should be noted there's a chance Stuelke plays against the Fighting Illini, but all signs are pointing towards her sitting out potentially the entirety of the B1G tournament.

Freshman guard Journey Houston started both the Purdue and Wisconsin games when Stuelke sat out, so that trend will likely continue in the conference tournament.

