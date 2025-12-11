Iowa's Chit-Chat Wright Revels in Career Night Despite Loss

While Chit-Chat Wright played a few minutes against Rutgers, this was her true Iowa Hawkeyes return. The transfer guard played 37 minutes which was by far her most of the season. Head coach Jan Jensen felt confident she was good to go, and she proved it on the court.

Even though Iowa State outlasted Iowa, 74-69, Wright put up a career high 21 points. The 5'4'' sophomore tied her season high with four three pointers as she finished the game shooting 50% from the field. After the loss, Wright spoke to the media about how she felt upon her return.

Chit-Chat Wright Discusses Iowa Return

"I felt great coming into the game," Wright said. "I just knew this was my first real game back so I knew there were going to be highs and lows. I tried to stay really level-headed throughout the game and rely on my teammates."

Wright continued, "With every game and every practice I see myself growing in a leadership role. I'm talking more, encouraging my teammates whether it's critiquing or just like encouraging. Everyday I see that coming upon myself and just taking charge."

While it's Wright's first year with the Hawkeyes, she clearly has built special relationships with these players in the short amount of time she's been in Iowa. Wright, a Georgia native, began her career at Georgia Tech before transferring to play with Jan Jensen.

Career Night Not Enough As Iowa Falls To Iowa State

Chit-Chat Wright tonight 🔥



• 21 points

• 3 assists

• 2 steals

• 4/9 3PM

• 7/14 FGpic.twitter.com/8ULGgq6EUA — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) December 11, 2025

There were quite a few underlying factors that decided this game, but Wright's performance is one of the only thing that kept Iowa alive. She did make the start against Rutgers, but played just eight minutes. Wright didn't score against the Scarlet Knights, but it's not like she needed to as the Hawkeyes cruised to a 79-36 victory.

Regardless, Wright looked like she didn't miss a step when she played against the Cyclones. Iowa continued to win without her on the court, but it's clear just how much of a contributor she is to this team. Wright's 21 points were a team high, and it wasn't even close. The next highest was Taylor McCabe who had 11.

On the other side, Audi Crooks led the way with 30 while Addy Brown added 20. Iowa State's dominant dynamic duo once again proved why the Cyclones must be taken seriously as a top team in the nation. Wright held her ground against them, so it's only a matter of time before she truly puts it all together and is considered among the best guards in the nation.

