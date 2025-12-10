Five Things To Watch During Iowa vs. Iowa State

Both teams will enter undefeated, but only one can leave Ames as the definitive winner of the Cy-Hawk rivalry. The No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes will have to endure their toughest road test ahead of the season as they travel to play No. 10 Iowa State, their greatest rival.

1. Chit-Chat Wright's Big Return

While Wright played eight minutes against Rutgers, head coach Jan Jensen knew she had to ease her back into action. Looking at the score of that game, it's no secret why she didn't play more. She was on a minute count no matter what, but it seems like all bets are off for the Iowa State game. If Wright immediately returns to form, the Cyclones are in trouble.

2. Ava Heiden Eyes Sixth Double-Double

Ava Heiden vs Audi Crooks is the duel I’ve been waiting for 😤



A future All-American vs a proven All-American 🦾 — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) December 9, 2025

The sophomore guard had a chance to notch her third straight double double against the Scarlet Knights, but she ended up playing just 22 minutes. For what it's worth, she got a double double in 18 minutes against Western Illinois, but that was a different story.

Heiden kicked off the year with a pair of double-doubles, and was able to do so against Baylor which was the Hawkeyes toughest test of the season. There's no doubt the Cyclones will come with a plan, but that doesn't mean they can stop her.

3. Audi Crooks Can Take Over At Any Given Moment

It's quite rare to see a 6'3'' center succeed in college basketball, but Iowa State's junior isn't afraid to defy the odds. She's currently averaging an astonishing 27.6 points per game and is putting up numbers Iowa has yet to see this season. Crooks has dropped 40+ on two occasions this season, and the last thing Iowa wants to do is be on the opposite side of her wrath.

4. This Will Be A Game Of Runs

On paper, these two teams are about as evenly matched as it gets. Per game, they're within four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, and four turnovers. That's not enough as they're only off by three percent for field goals and just one percent from three point range. Whoever can keep momentum on their side and go on the biggest run will likely win this game.

5. Iowa State's Home Court Advantage

Iowa may be coming off a game in New Jersey against Rutgers, but that is nothing compared to what the atmosphere will be in Ames. The Cy-Hawk rivalry is no joke, and it won't be a sea of yellow like it was when they played at the WBCA Showcase in Orlando. Other than the Rutgers game, Iowa has only played at Northern Iowa. This is their biggest test of the season, and it just so happens to be played on the road.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!