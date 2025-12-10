Iowa Makes Coaches Poll Ahead of Iowa State Matchup

After the Iowa Hawkeyes' loss to the Michigan State Spartans to a convincing, desperate final tune of 71-52, the team's previous ambitions for recognition in the AP Poll seemed to drown under the weight of that defeat. The team on the whole didn't necessarily suffer - the Spartans appear to be a full-on title contender - but a number being next to a team's name goes further than pride, especially come tournament seeding in March.

Getting Kudos Elsewhere

Inversely, Iowa managed to follow their aforementioned loss with an equally dominant conference win over the Maryland Terrpains at home, pulling their B1G cume to 1-1. Not only did the team's 83 points, quell worries of the unit's offensive capabilities, but reassured fans that head coach Ben McCollum's inaugural roster is still trending positively.

As a result, despit the AP Poll continuing to neglect the Hawkeyes for the time (although the team placed atop all unranked groups that still received votes), the USA Today Coaches Poll slated Iowa as a top 25 team. At No. 23 specifically, McCollum's squad is slowly working their way into the national spotlight.

And of every opportunity they'll have this season, the Hawkeyes' next one stands perhaps tallest among them all.

Renewing the Cy-Hawk Rivalry

The Iowa State Cyclones, now ranked No. 4 nationally, rose in the AP Poll after taking the previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers to task with a blowout victory. Not only are the Cyclones making a case to be considered as one of the nation's best teams, but they'll march into Iowa City as the considerable favorites when the two teams face off.

For Iowa, the goal is shaking out to be, simply, "don't get blown out again." So long as the Hawkeyes can keep the duel within reason, taking their second loss to a well-respected visitor is about the least worrying outcome, especially for a program in their first year under a new coach.

It'll be made worse due to the vitriolic nature of this matchup specifically, but all the same, there are significantly more difficult results.

What a Win Looks Like

Of course, in the case that McCollum spurs Iowa to what would arguably be his first signature win at the helm, the Hawkeyes likely catapult into national relevance and suddenly garner a series of second looks from B1G opponents.

Though fans shouldn't count on that, the team has proved up to this point that they're worth cheering for even when a win appears out of the question. McCollum and his Hawkeyes, fueled by their home crowd, may make a stronger case for a victory than most think.

Given that outcome, the Coaches Poll will be the least of their positive mentions.

