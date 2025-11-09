Iowa Crushes Evansville in Record-Breaking Win
The Iowa Hawkeyes put on a dominant offensive display on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, dismantling the Evansville Purple Aces with a 119-43 scoreline. The 76-point victory represents one of the most lopsided wins in recent program history, with Iowa setting a program record for most points scored in a single game.
The Hawkeyes were nearly unstoppable throughout the contest, featuring six scorers in double figures and shooting at 53.8 percent from beyond the arc. Iowa's defense held Evansville to just 26.2 percent from the field.
Iowa wasted no time establishing dominance, opening the game with a 9-0 run off the opening tip. The early momentum never subsided, as the Hawkeyes continued to pour on the points throughout the first quarter.
By the end of the first quarter, Iowa had built a 29-10 lead, with sophomore Ava Heiden stealing the show. Heiden, who finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, led all scorers early in the game.
Iowa’s Offense Breathes Fire
The Hawkeyes' offensive arsenal was on full display throughout the afternoon. Second-year guard Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright, the team's primary playmaker, recorded a team-high 16 points while dishing out 10 assists for her own double-double performance.
Freshman Layla Hays provided perhaps the most impressive individual performance off the bench, posting a career-high 20 points while also collecting three rebounds. Another standout performer was freshman Addie Deal, who finished with 11 points while knocking down a pair of three-pointers.
By halftime, Iowa had already put the game out of reach. The Hawkeyes closed out the first half with a 13-0 scoring run, entering the break with a 59-22 scoreline. During that first-half stretch, Iowa connected on six consecutive field goals, including three-pointers from Taylor Stremlow and Addie Deal off the bench.
If anything, Iowa's intensity increased after halftime. The Hawkeyes opened the second half with at least a 9-0 run, extending their lead to 68-22 early in the third quarter. The brutality continued as the team scored 31 points in the third quarter compared to the Purple Aces’ 8.
Iowa’s Defense Shows No Mercy
The Purple Aces failed to generate any offensive momentum or defensive stops and looked overmatched by the Big Ten powerhouse. While Iowa's offense drew most of the attention, the defensive performance was equally impressive. Evansville managed just 26.2 percent shooting from the field.
In the first half alone, Iowa forced Evansville into several turnovers while recording six steals. The defensive pressure created easy transition opportunities. The Hawkeyes capped the night off with a 29-13 win in the fourth quarter.
The 119-43 victory improved Jan Jensen's team's record to 2-0 on the season following their 86-51 home-opening win over Southern on Monday night.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!