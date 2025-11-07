Iowa Misses Five-Star Recruit, What's Next?
While the Iowa Hawkeyes were riding a high after landing McKenna Woliczko, they failed to replicate that success with Jenica Lewis. The five-star shooting guard out of Johnston, IA, opted to choose Notre Dame instead of the Hawkeyes.
Head coach Jan Jensen was working overtime to land Lewis, someone who she thought was going to choose Iowa over Notre Dame. Lewis had long been linked to ND before Iowa really entered the picture. Ultimately, it was too little too late.
Lewis joins Notre Dame's Class of 2026 which already included a pair of Top-25 players. The Fighting Irish are no joke, and were the only team in the way of Iowa pulling off their second five-star in the span of a month.
Iowa Falls Short in Pursuit of Jenica Lewis
As of November 5, Hawkeye Insider David Eickholt logged an expert prediction that Lewis would be choosing Notre Dame. Ultimately, he improved to 3/3 on the year as his prediction came true. Lewis is the fourth member of the Fighting Irish's Class of 2026.
Iowa still has Woliczko to look forward to, but one could've only imagined what the power forward and shooting guard could've done together on the court. Woliczko, the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026, is rated slightly higher than Lewis who is No. 22.
That said, Lewis was the No. 1 player in IA and was the No. 4 shooting guard in the Class of '26. 247Sports Brandon Clay calls her, "one of the better spot up shooting options in the country."
Iowa Remains Active for Addison Bjorn
One of the main things Hawkeyes fans were hoping for was a five-star trifecta. After Lewis's visit a few weekends ago, things were trending in the right direction. Iowa had put themselves in the best position possible to land Lewis, and even though they offered three and a half months before the Fighting Irish, they were unable to finish the job.
Now, Iowa can put their best foot forward for Addison Bjorn. The five-star small forward stands 6'2'' and is the No. 9 ranked player in the Class of '26. She is no stranger to Woliczko, someone who's been trying to bring her to Iowa just as hard as Jensen.
While it seemed like a fever dream that Iowa could've landed all-three, Hawkeyes fans weren't delusional in thinking so. Jensen has done a stellar job with her recruiting thus far, and she'll earn another feather in her cap if Bjorn ends up choosing the Hawkeyes after her final visit in Kansas this weekend.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!