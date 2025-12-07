Iowa Fans React to Bizarre Coaching Decision

While the Iowa Hawkeyes had no issues getting past Maryland, head coach Ben McCollum knew he'd have to field questions regarding senior guard Brendan Hausen. The Kansas State transfer is on his third team in the last three seasons, but due to a coach's decision, he didn't play against the Terrapins.

Looking at the lopsided 83-64 outcome, this seemed like the perfect game to get Hausen some minutes. He's currently averaging just 10.8 minutes per game. The Maryland game is the first he's missed this season, and it doesn't sit right with Hawkeyes fans.

Iowa Fans Left Dumbfounded After Brendan Hausen's Benching

In a world where Iowa is winning by nearly 20 points, there's little to no excuse for not playing Hausen. Hawkeyes fans weren't happy, and they made sure to express their opinions: "I don't get it...why go get him just to watch him ride the bench ???"

"Hopefully Hausen can be a factor as season plays on . On the flip side, it’s not like he was a Big 12 player at Kansas State? Time will tell," one fan added.

For what it's worth, he averaged 27.6 minutes at KSU last season.

Dumb coaches decision at that — TC (@TCRedbird) December 7, 2025

"This situation is bizarre. One of the best shooters in the country and he’s not even playing," another said. Which led to someone saying, "Ben probably did it to stick it to the fans who were calling him out after the bad loss against Sparty. I think we're gonna see more of McCollum's true colors as the season progresses."

"What the hell is going on? He was the only guy that played well in the first half at MSU? And then he didn’t play the second half in that game? And now doesn’t play today in a blow out even? You can’t say he wasn’t playing hard because he was even D ing up at MSU," this fan wrote.

Ugh oh — Brad Cathcart (@bradcathcart77) December 7, 2025

Someone else chimed in, "Is he hurt? Bad attitude? What?" to which fans responded, "Neither," and, "For whatever reason Ben doesn't think his D is up to par. Last game he played he gave up nothing on D."

"Either we shouldn't believe him or it's a pretty stupid thing to be doing. I just don't get it," one fan said. Most fans were left confused, but this individual was on McCollum's side, "Hausen only averages 5 points. This isn't a big deal."

Getting a little ridiculous at this point. https://t.co/7SPqYQXS3n — nic hermann (@HermannNic) December 7, 2025

Hausen has played as few as eight minutes but as many as 20 this season. He's shooting 35.7% from the floor but is at 37.5% from 3-point range. Currently, he's averaging just 4.8 points per game, which would be the lowest since his freshman season at Villanova.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!