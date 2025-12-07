Iowa Guard Continues to Make All-B1G Noise

The Iowa Hawkeyes, through eight games in the program’s inaugural season under head coach Ben McCollum, have made a marked impression on the B1G. In spite of losing their first matchup in the conference in a blowout loss to the Michigan State Spartans, 71-52, the Hawkeyes rebounded with an equally impactful win over the Maryland Terrapins, 83-64.

Forming a New Identity

Their aforementioned victory was not only a confirmation that the team can handle the elevation in competition that comes with conference play - outside of the specifically fire, nationally competitive Spartans - but that HC McCollum has a roster full of real, team-defining pieces on his hands.

Leading that group on a regular basis is senior guard Bennett Stirtz, who, on the wings of almost 40 minutes per game, leads the team’s scoring efforts with regulated ease.

His output against the Terrapins yielded no difference, suggesting not only an individual dominance set to stick around, but the type of play that could potentially earn him conference honors down the road. If Stirtz keeps this up, he could find himself highlighted on an All-B1G roster by the end of the year.

While that is relatively unusual for an Iowa Hawkeye to achieve, it would be far from unexpected for the likes of Stirtz.

A Preseason Omen

Entering the year, Stirtz received a nomination for the eventual All-B1G roster. While that simply serves as a preseason guess that will likely mean little in the face of the actual selections, Stirtz’s early recognition signaled the expectation that he would lead Iowa’s team, given that he was the only player on the roster to receive a nomination.

Not only has he led the group, but he’s dominated on a game-in, game-out basis.

Having averaged 18 points on the season up to this point - in addition to 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds - the versatile guard has led the Hawkeyes' charge in the national media, both as his own force to be reckoned with and as a beacon for a team that grows more relevant with each win.

Stirtz's ability to play close to, if not the entire breadth of most every game has drawn hearty attention from NBA scouts and onlookers, too, as the guard finds his name high amongst draft boards ahead of the 2026 selection.

Simply put, Iowa City has a star on its hands in Ben McCollum's first year as the captain. So long as Stirtz continues to handle the bulk of the playmaking workload, this Iowa team will be in competitive shape.

