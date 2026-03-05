Iowa Issues Court Storm Warning Ahead of Michigan Matchup

Currently on Bubble Watch, the Iowa Hawkeyes need a statement victory to leave no doubt.

Their NCAA Tournament hopes were at an all-time high when they knocked off No. 9 Nebraska on February 17. That five point victory not only highlighted their defense, but proved this team is ready to turn things around.

Quickly after the Hawkeyes were humbled with losses at Wisconsin and Penn State. There's been little to no consistency out of Ben McCollum's squad down the stretch, and that's the last thing this team needs.

No. 3 Michigan awaits on March 5 as the Wolverines come to Iowa City for the Hawkeyes final home game of the year. It'll be an emotional senior night for many, one that the team believes warrants another court storm.

Iowa Looks to Replicate Nebraska Victory

Iowa is advertising a court storm watch?!?! pic.twitter.com/vnXnhdO0iN — Jordon Lawrenz (@JordonLaw_PxP) March 5, 2026

Only two teams have beat Michigan this year: Duke and Wisconsin. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 ranked team in the country while the Badgers found a way to pull off a miracle upset on the road. Keep in mind, Wisconsin just beat Iowa, 84-71.

Iowa hasn't played Duke this season though them locking in an eight or nine seed could set up that matchup in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa can't focus on that though as the Hawkeyes are more concerned on delivering their promise of a court storm.

Granted, it was a warning, that's still a bold thing to do with a Top 3 team coming to town. Both of Michigan's losses have come in 2026 so that plays to the benefit of the Hawkeyes, though it's going to be much easier said than done to take this team down.

Michigan Has Seven Ranked Wins

Feb 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Wolverines have won all but one of their ranked games this season with that lone loss being a five-point defeat against Duke on February 21. Since then, they've taken down unranked Minnesota and No. 10 Illinois, on the road no less.

Iowa has fallen to quite a few ranked teams with their lone win coming against a Cornhuskers squad that had no idea what hit them. Thankfully, for Nebraska's sake, they'll have a chance to prove that was a fluke as those teams meet in the regular season finale on March 8.

Regardless, Michigan is no joke. It's not like Nebraska is a fraud, far from it, but the circumstances are much different going into this game. If Iowa wants to deliver another court storm for the ages, they're going to have to deliver 40 perfect minutes, something they seemingly haven't done all season long.

