Iowa's Jan Jensen Discusses Unique UConn Preparations

December 20 is a date Iowa Hawkeyes fans have had circled on their calendar for quite some time. While they don't get to host UConn, it's a benefit they aren't forced to play in Connecticut.

The Barclays Center will be packed as these teams do battle in the Champions Classic. UConn may be the favorite going into this ranked matchup, but that doesn't mean the Hawkeyes should fear the Huskies.

Just days ahead of the game, head coach Jan Jensen spoke to the media about how this game is different from others. With conference play beginning in a week, this game provides a unique opportunity that is much different than usual.

Jan Jensen Opens Up On This Game's Unique Circumstances

"I think what's kind of unique with this game about UConn is usually when you're playing them it's to get out of the first weekend or second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, or beating them in the final four," Jensen said.

"This prep just feels so much different," Jensen added. "Usually when you play UConn everybody is the underdog, but there's not a tomorrow. With this one, it's the last game before conference. We'll hope to have a good game plan, go out there and try to enjoy the moment. You don't have to worry that this is your last game. That's the approach we've been taking."

Iowa Knows Nothing Will Come Easy Against UConn

Iowa Hawkeyes women' basketball head coach Jan Jensen watches during the first quarter against Iowa State in the NCAA women’s basketball Cy-Hawk Series on Dec. 10, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the world is watching on December 20 at 1:30 p.m. EST, this is going to be the Hawkeyes most difficult game of the season, by far. While Iowa does have a ranked win on the season, their Iowa State loss doesn't look great compared to what UConn has been able to do.

So far this season, the Huskies have ranked wins against Louisville, Michigan, and USC. They just ran through Marquette, 89-53, confirming they'll head to New York with a perfect 11-0 record. Iowa's 10-1 is still quite impressive, and they are already 1-0 in conference play which is all that matters.

One can only imagine what a win over UConn could do to this team. Jensen knows it will be a challenge, but this is one of those non-conference games that could define a season. Everyone already expects Iowa to lose, so them going down in the Champions Classic doesn't take anything away from this team. A win changes everything, and that's what Iowa is striving for.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!