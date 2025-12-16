Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Extends Unbreakable Record

While Iowa Hawkeyes fans patiently await their New Year's Eve bowl game, they were thrilled to hear the news that head coach Kirk Ferentz would be returning to the program.

With Vanderbilt on the horizon, not all of the focus was on the Commodores. Ferentz put any news to rest that he wouldn't be back as head coach. The 70-year-old got the blessing from his wife and is technically still under contract through 2030.

ESPN's Alex Kennedy released a list of the longest tenured head coaches, and it's a list that now has even less competition for Ferentz. His 27-year record already seemed unbreakable, but No. 2 and No. 3 behind him are no longer with their schools.

Mike Gundy and Kyle Whittingham Help Extend Kirk Ferentz' Record

This was coming into this year, can now cross off #2 and #3. pic.twitter.com/1qpeFbfnnA — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) December 12, 2025

Having been with a school for 27 years is no joke, and Ferentz could be well on his way to 30. Kennedy acknowledged his contract, which would keep him in Iowa City until he's 75 years old. The team is going to take it year by year, but losing Ferentz is something they haven't had to consider much.

Gundy was in third place as he was Oklahoma State's head coach for 21 years. Whittingham, who recently stepped down, had been with Utah since 2004, compared to Gundy, who was with his team since 2005. Ultimately, both are historic head coaches who had quite the journey with their respective teams.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That said, Ferentz now has no direct competition. It's not like either of those coaches were going to catch him anytime soon, but the next closest is Troy Calhoun, who's been with Air Force for the last 19 seasons. Having joined the team in 2007, he's still quite a bit behind Ferentz, but age is on the side of the 59-year-old, should he have what it takes to catch Ferentz one day.

The Legacy of Kirk Ferentz

This now means there’s only one (1) active FBS head coach who has completed 20+ seasons in his current role:



• Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) - 27 years https://t.co/AlNe6N5V3o pic.twitter.com/zaB6sO21Jx — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 12, 2025

Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban are both on this list, but obviously, Saban is no longer the head coach of Alabama. Knowing he was with the team for 17 years and that's the longest non-active head coach, it's safe to say Ferentz's record may be unbreakable.

With Gundy and Whittingham out of the equation, the only coach that could even have a shot at breaking Ferentz's record one day is Calhoun. That will be much easier said than done, and it all depends on how long Iowa's head coach plans on sticking around after next season.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!