Butler vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 16
The UConn Huskies got through their out-of-conference schedule with a 10-1 record, its only loss coming against Arizona, which is now the No. 1-ranked team in the country. The Huskies will now begin their Big East schedule on Tuesday night when they take on Butler.
The Bulldogs opened their Big East schedule on the weekend, beating Providence in double overtime.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Tuesday night's matchup.
Butler vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Butler +15.5 (-110)
- UConn -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Butler +1000
- UConn -2100
Total
- OVER 148.5 (-110)
- UNDER 148.5 (-110)
Butler vs. UConn How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:30 pm ET
- Venue: PeoplesBank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Butler Record: 8-2 (1-0 in Big East)
- UConn Record: 10-1 (0-0 in Big East)
Butler vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Butler is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games
- UConn is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Butler
- Butler is 2-14 ATS in its last 16 games played in December
- UConn is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games
- The UNDER is 13-5 in UConn's last 18 games
- UConn is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games
Butler vs. UConn Key Player to Watch
- Silas Demary Jr., G - UConn Huskies
Silas Demary Jr. may not be an elite scorer, averaging 9.3 points per game, but he's a key piece on this UConn squad, leading the team in assists per game with 5.1 while also averaging 1.7 steals and 4.4 rebounds.
Butler vs. UConn Prediction and Pick
UConn is likely going to win this game, but the Bulldogs are a tougher out than a lot of people might think. Butler ranks 43rd in the country in effective field goal percentage, two spots above UConn at 45th.
Both teams are primarily two-point shooting teams, attacking the interior of their opponents' defenses, which is good news for the Bulldogs, who have kept teams to shooting 47.6% from two-point range. There are enough signs there for me to take the points with Butler in this Big East showdown.
Pick: Butler +15.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
