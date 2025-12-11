Iowa HC Not Letting Iowa State Loss Shake Mindset

In the end, the No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes weren't able to get past No. 10 Iowa State. Playing on the road made things tough, but the Hawkeyes had to battle through foul trouble and other little things like missed free throws. They cut a late 17 point deficit to three within the final minute, but things ultimately didn't go their way.

After the game, head coach Jan Jensen still carried a positive mindset. As part of her press conference, she had nothing but great things to say about Iowa's in-state rival.

She knows this game didn't go their way, but the season is still so young and one loss isn't something that should shake a team just ten games into the year.

Iowa HC Jan Jensen Discusses The Hawkeyes First Loss

We came up just short against a very good Iowa State team on the road. Though disappointed in the outcome, I’m so proud of our Hawks! Our youth is growing & I know we’ll build on tonight. Thx to all Hawk fans who came & to all who watched at home, too.🖤💛 We appreciate it! — Jan Jensen (@goiowa) December 11, 2025

"I didn't really know how good we were quite yet, quite honestly," Jensen said. "Coming in here and I knew we'd find out a whole lot with this type of environment... I think a lot of Iowa State, I don't think it was just us."

Jensen pointed out two hustle plays in particular along with a glaring foul issue that held the Hawkeyes back.

"I think Ava fouling and getting four. We're just not used to playing without her and she's been playing pretty well," she said.

Jensen then touched on her youth and some of the things Iowa wasn't able to do because of her getting into foul trouble.

"I like our youth and I think we're going to grow a lot from this," Jensen added. "That's a great team so if we're five points short I feel a lot more positive. Do I wish I would've won? Yeah, but man I have the upmost respect for Iowa State and it was just a great game."

Iowa Looks To Regroup

Final Score:



Iowa State 74, Iowa 69 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 11, 2025

The Hawkeyes may fall a couple spot in the rankings, but that doesn't mean they aren't a good team. Iowa lost to the No. 10 ranked team in the nation, and if there's ever a team to lose to, it's that one. Jensen knows she'd love to have this game back, but she was more than pleased with how they played especially with all of the obstacles they had to overcome.

Earlier this year, Iowa went to Florida and knocked off No. 7 Baylor. The Bears are no longer ranked in the Top 10, so it's not far-fetched to say Iowa State is a better team than them. Months from now, Jensen will be able to compare where the Hawkeyes are and it'll be thanks to how much they fought against Audi Crooks and company.

