Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals Bold Outlook for Fever
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark completely changed the outlook for women's college basketball. Now, she's doing the same thing for the WNBA.
During her rookie season in the WNBA, Clark took the league by storm. She smashed through many different records, won the Rookie of the Year Award, made the All-WNBA First Team, and led her Indiana Fever team to the WNBA Playoffs.
No one could have asked Clark for more during her first professional season. She has put the Fever back on the map as a team to watch.
In the offseason, Indiana is also expected to be a major player in free agency due to Clark's presence.
Recently, Clark spoke out about her hopes for the offseason. She also made it clear how excited she is to get back on the court with the Fever.
"I'm excited. Obviously, I think our goal of reaching the playoffs last year we accomplished," Clark said. "But now we want to be a championship contender. I think we're putting in the pieces to be able to do that, hopefully add some free agents. You can just feel the excitement in the whole organization, and the city, our fans. So honestly, I can't wait to get back out there. I wish we had a game tomorrow."
Clark will play an integral role in bringing free agents to Indiana. A lot of players will have interest in playing alongside her. If she can be a good recruiter, the Fever will be in a very good position.
Obviously, one of the biggest moves that Indiana needs to make is bringing back dynamic scoring guard Kelsey Mitchell. Assuming they can bring Mitchell back, the Fever would then focus on bringing in outside talent.
Led by Clark, the future is extremely bright for the Fever. Within the next few years, they could very well end up winning a WNBA championship if they build out the roster the right way.
It will be interesting to see how much the former Iowa superstar can grow from her first to her second WNBA season. She is one of the hardest working players in the wide world of sports.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to follow along and see what Indiana can put together around Clark. Of course, all Hawkeyes fans will continue to follow Clark's career and will always be her biggest fans.