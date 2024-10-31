Could Iowa's Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark Reunite on Fever?
Iowa Hawkeyes fans could not have enjoyed watching Caitlin Clark more during her WNBA rookie season with the Indiana Fever. She did not disappointing at all, being named to the All-WNBA First Team and also winning the coveted Rookie of the Year award.
That being said, could Clark's second season as a professional player be even more fun to watch?
Obviously, that would be the case if Iowa women's basketball coaching legend Lisa Bluder took over as the Fever's next head coach.
Indiana made the move to fire head coach Christie Sides following the 2024 WNBA season. They will be looking for a replacement and Bluder could very well end up being a candidate for the job.
Dedrick Hendrix of FanSided has suggested that Bluder should strongly consider hiring Bluder. She would help maximize the talent and potential of Clark and she's one of the women's basketball coaches in recent history.
"Back in June, when things weren't going too hot for Indiana amid a slow start, there was a leaked meeting between Bluder and the Fever front office. She has led Iowa to two national championship games and she already knows how to build a team around Clark. It would be a big promotion for a coach that is 63 and has never coached in the WNBA, but it is a unique situation to be in with Clark, who you want to keep happy, and the duo have proven they can win together. If things don't work out with White, don't be surprised if Bluder winds up in the discussion as well."
Of course, the mention of White is in reference to Stephanie White. There have been reports that the Fever have shown interest and had discussions with White to be their next head coach.
Bringing Bluder onboard would be a massive win for Indiana. She would bring a comfort level to Clark that would help and she has a proven track record of success.
During her time coaching the Hawkeyes, Bluder led her teams to a 528-254 record. That is a lot of winning. She could very well bring that same coaching accumen and culture to the Fever.
While it's far from a guarantee that Indiana would have interest in Bluder, the fit makes a lot of sense. If the Fever were to hire Bluder, Iowa fans would get even more enjoyment out of watching Indiana next season.