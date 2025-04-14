Iowa Hawkeyes Meeting With Intriguing Transfer Portal Guard
On Sunday, new Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum had the opportunity to play host to a transfer player who would be a big-time get. McCollum has quickly built Iowa basketball into his image since taking over for the fired Fran McCaffery at the end of March, and bringing in this transfer player, guard Tanner Toolson, would be a nice move for the Hawkeyes.
Toolson was reportedly in Iowa City on Sunday and his official visit was scheduled to take place on Monday. As of Monday morning, the intel from Sean Bock of 247Sports was that Toolson is now on campus.
Toolson is a 23-year-old soon-to-be junior guard who spent the past two seasons at Utah Valley University of the Western Athletic Conference. This past season for the Wolverines, he averaged 13.3 points, and 4.0 rebounds per game in 28.9 minutes per game. He shot 45.3% from the field and 34.9% from deep.
He started in all 34 games he played for UVU with his most notable performance coming in the WAC Tournament final. The Wolverines lost, but Toolson put up 28 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point line.
This would suggest that Toolson is a player who can come up big in big spots, and perhaps all he needs is the stage of the Big Ten in order to truly reach his potential. Either way, he's an extremely interesting player for McCollum and the Hawkeyes to have their eyes on.
Toolson was an unranked recruit in 2020 out of Vancouver, Washington and he committed to BYU out of high school. He averaged just 3.5 points in 8.5 minutes per game at BYU as a freshman.
Speaking of BYU, the Cougars are once again an option for him, as Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire is reporting that Toolson visited BYU on Saturday. He's also planning on visiting Utah State, and Gonzaga and Xavier are in the mix as well.