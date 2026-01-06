Iowa in Mix for Top 2027 Guard

The Iowa Hawkeyes are firmly in the mix for one of the best guards in high school basketball, as 2027 top‑20 overall recruit Cayden Daughtry has Iowa among the schools he wants to visit after a recent trip to Michigan.

The 5-foot-11, 160‑pound point guard from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is ranked No. 20 nationally in ESPN’s SCNext 300 for the 2027 class and No. 17 overall by 247Sports.

2027 Top-20 overall recruit Cayden Daughtry discusses his visit to Michigan and says he'd like to take trips to Iowa, Miami, and Florida State.



Read (+): https://t.co/a4vyxquZOb pic.twitter.com/TNpkXvFIFk — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) January 6, 2026

Daughtry has emerged as an elite lead guard thanks to high‑level shot‑making, advanced ball-handling and playmaking instincts.

As a sophomore at Calvary Christian, he averaged 16.7 points, 3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game while leading his team to a 22‑1 record and a MaxPreps top‑five national ranking. He finished second on the team in scoring while leading Calvary in assists and steals.

On the big stage at Florida SouthWestern State College, Daughtry poured in 28 points on 9‑for‑18 shooting, including 3‑for‑6 from three, in a 73‑67 win over Petersburg.

Daughtry already holds more than 20 Division I offers, including Iowa, Michigan, USC, Miami, Florida State, BYU, Ohio State, Rutgers, and Villanova. Iowa offered in July 2025, making him the highest‑rated prospect the Hawkeyes have targeted in the 2027 class to date.

Cayden Daughtry’s High School Career

Daughtry debuted as a seventh grader, averaging 12.4 points with 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in eight games, then jumped to 21.0 points per game as an eighth grader while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 25 games.

As a freshman, he settled into a balanced role, posting 12.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 25 outings. He broke out as a sophomore with 16.7 points, 3.0 boards and 3.6 assists per game in 22 games.

As a junior, he fully took over as the team's playmaker and scorer, exploding for 27.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game in nine contests. Over 89 varsity games, he has averaged 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

What Cayden Daughtry Brings to Iowa?

If Iowa can land Daughtry, he would instantly become one of the most heralded recruits in program history and a potential centerpiece of McCollum’s roster. As a high‑motor lead guard with elite on‑ball creation, he would give Iowa a primary ball handler who can run spread pick‑and‑roll, collapse defenses, and create efficient looks for shooters and rolling bigs.

He can also play the role of a three‑level scorer as he has already shown the ability to score 25+ against top national competition. Daughtry can also pivot to a point‑of‑attack defender, as reflected by his 2.1 steals per game. Pairing him with versatile forwards like 2026 signee Ethan Harris would give Iowa a modern offensive core capable of competing at the top of the Big Ten.

For now, Iowa sits in a strong early cluster with Michigan, Miami, Florida State and USC as programs recruiting Daughtry the hardest. His visit to Iowa will play a major role in his final decision.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!