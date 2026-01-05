Iowa in Running For Four-Star 2027 Guard

The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a great start to the 2025-26 season. The program has remained unbeaten at home through December, securing a 9-0 record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They are fifth in the Big East with a 12-2 record. On top of that, Ben McCollum has already begun recruiting for the class of 2027.

Iowa men's basketball has entered the recruitment race for Tyrone "TJ" Jamison Jr., a 2027 four-star point guard from Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard is one of the nation's elite point guard prospects in the 2027 class and brings championship-caliber scoring ability and playmaking.

Jamison is ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to 247Sports and is the No. 6-ranked point guard nationally in the 2027 recruiting class. He is the No. 1 talent out of Louisiana.

Jamison recently wrapped up an official visit to Maryland this past weekend, the first of what seems to be multiple official visits during his recruitment. The visit came following an exceptional performance at The Classic tournament, where Jamison averaged 27.2 points, 4.5 assists, three rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game across four games.

The Hawkeyes extended an offer to Jamison in August 2025. Beyond Iowa, He holds offers from multiple Power Four programs competing aggressively for his commitment. Maryland, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, Baylor, and SMU are all serious contenders in his recruitment. He has also made an official visit to LSU.

Jamison is precisely the type of elite guard talent that Ben McCollum desperately needs to strengthen his roster. His elite scoring ability (45% FG, 36% from three), playmaking (5.7 APG), and defensive presence (1.7 SPG) offer McCollum a foundational piece to construct a winning roster.

At 6-foot-2 with exceptional court vision and scoring capability, Jamison can play both point guard and shooting guard roles, providing McCollum flexibility in offensive deployment.

Tyrone Jamieson’s High School Career

Tyrone Jamieson has shown steady year-over-year growth across three varsity seasons. As a freshman in 2023–24, he appeared in 33 games, averaging 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

He stepped it up as a sophomore in 2024–25, playing 32 games while increasing his production to 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. In the 2025–26 season, Jamieson has continued his upward trajectory, averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game in 17 appearances, along with 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals.

During his varsity career (82 games), he has averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

