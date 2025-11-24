Iowa Receives Concerning Chit-Chat Wright Injury Update
The Iowa Hawkeyes' sophomore point guard, Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright, suffered an upper-body injury during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 57-52 victory over No. 7 Baylor on November 20 at the WBCA Showcase in Orlando, Florida.
The incident occurred during the second quarter when Wright attempted a floater on offense. As she came down, Baylor's Sellia Scott stepped on the back of Wright's shoe, causing her to fall awkwardly to the floor. The fall was severe enough that Wright was carried off the court.
The Hawkeyes' head coach, Jan Jensen, shared an update about Wright’s injury and return timeline.
"She’s pretty sore. That’s not just coach speak. We just have to wait until it all starts coming together," Jensen said. "So I’m hopeful the sooner, the better. But she took a pretty hard hit, so it’s definitely just day-to-day with her. We got back around 9 p.m. (Sunday), so I haven’t seen her yet today. But I don’t anticipate her practicing today.”
Jensen revealed that the point guard has taken blows to multiple parts of her body.
"It’s the neck, the head and the shoulders and back. So they’re concerned about all of those things."
Wright hit 1-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range while adding 2-for-2 from the free throw line, finishing with five points, two assists, one rebound, and one foul against Baylor before getting sidelined.
The injury forced Wright to miss Iowa’s game against Miami on November 22. The Hawkeyes beat the Hurricanes 64-61 to remain unbeaten.
The Hawkeyes will play Western Illinois Leathernecks on November 26 and would hope to have their star PG suit up for the game.
Chit Chat Wright’s 2025 Season
Chit-Chat Wright was settling down and finding her rhythm with the Hawkeyes before the injury sidelined her. She has played five games for the Hawkeyes this season and averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.
She kicked things off in Iowa's 86-51 victory over Southern in the season opener on November 3. She racked up nine points, seven assists, and two steals in her game as a Hawk.
Wright bagged 16 points and 10 assists while shooting 80% from beyond the arc in a dominating 119-43 win over Evansville on November 9.
The sophomore reached the double digits in the second straight game, scoring 14 points in a 100-58 win over Drake on November 13. She also recorded three assists and four steals.
Wright registered a new season-high against Northern Iowa in the fourth game of the season, charting 19 points, two assists, and four turnovers in a 74-41 win on November 16.
