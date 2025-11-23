Three Takeaways From Iowa's Unlikely Win over Miami
Somehow, the Iowa Hawkeyes' game with Miami was even more of a nailbiter than their game with No. 7 Baylor.
The No. 19 Hawkeyes, who beat the Bears, 57-52, snuck past Miami with a 64-61 win despite not making a field goal in the final eight and a half minutes.
If it weren't for a few late free throws, who knows how that game would've ended up? Regardless, they improved to 6-0 as head coach Jan Jensen avoided disaster in their second game of the WBCA Showcase.
Iowa's Offense Remains A Mystery
One of the biggest takeaways from their game against Miami is the question: Just how good is this offense? In the end, they went ice cold with six turnovers in a six-minute stretch. They shot just 3-for-21 from 3-point range, but their stellar shooting early in the game bailed them out.
Iowa's offense not scoring a field goal for the final eight and a half minutes is extremely alarming. Somehow, it didn't come back to haunt them against the previously undefeated Hurricanes, but their stellar play up until the fourth quarter proved to be enough to be the difference. Either way, this can't happen later in the season.
Ava Heiden Is Magical
Tons and tons of praise have gone Ava Heiden's way after the WBCA Showcase, as it should. She started 9-9 from the field as she led all scorers with 20 points and had six rebounds as well.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore makes everything look easy, despite having to earn quite a few of her buckets against a ferocious Miami defense. Heiden leaves Orlando with 38 points and 17 rebounds in Iowa's two-game stretch. She added three assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Taylor Stremlow Is Great, But Iowa Needs Chit-Chat Wright
One of the biggest things that Iowa's win over Miami proved is how crucial Chit-Chat Wright is to their team. Stremlow stepped up big time, and her seven points, eight rebounds, and five assists were massive in the Hawkeyes' win over the Hurricanes. That said, she's no Chit-Chat Wright.
No one can take away what Stremlow did, but she was just 3-for-10 from the field, including 0-for-4 from three against Miami. Iowa's offense doesn't look nearly the same without Wright, and the longer she sits, the more questions Hawkeyes fans will have. Stremlow was stellar against Baylor, and no one can say the sophomore isn't a good point guard, but Iowa clearly needs Wright back.
