Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Great Transfer Portal News

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch has withdrawn from the transfer portal.

Ben Cooper

New Orleans Privateers guard Jamond Vincent (13) defends a shot attempt by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch will return to Iowa after withdrawing from the transfer portal.

Koch appeared in 10 games for the Hawkeyes as a freshman, averaging 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 48.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.

Koch could've carved out a significant role for Iowa in his freshman campaign if it hadn't been for a medical issue.

The 6-foot-8 forward was a four-star recruit out of high school and should be a part of McCollum's rotation.

Cooper Koch (8) dribbles down court
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) dribbles down court against Rider Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We are excited to have Cooper return to our program next season," head coach Ben McCollum said. "I have enjoyed getting to know Cooper over the past week and I feel like he’s going to be a key piece for our team moving forward with his ability to shoot the basketball.

McCollum also thanked Hawkeyes fans and pushed them to rally their other players in the transfer portal to return to Iowa.

"I also want to thank our fans for assisting us in getting Cooper to return. We need to continue to push the envelope with Josh (Dix) and Pryce (Sandfort) to let them each know how important they are to Hawkeye Nation.”

As McCollum mentioned, the next step for Iowa is to get Dix and Sandfort to return to Iowa next season.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

