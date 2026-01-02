Iowa's Ben McCollum Talks Winning a National Championship

Prior to Ben McCollum's hire at the helm of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the team was hardly in the conversation for competing in the madness come March at all. Now, at 11-2 overall with a B1G win already under their belts, the Hawkeyes have enjoyed ample national noise regarding both their current state and potential outlook come tournament time.

McCollum has completely turned the program around, at least thus far, in his inaugural year alone. What appears to be just the beginning for the new-and-improved black and gold is the ultimate end goal for many teams across the country.

If McCollum has his way, Iowa's own "ultimate end" will result in bringing a national title back home.

What it Takes to Win it All

After winning a national championship on the division two level of college hoops, McCollum spoke to collegiate legend and current Chicago Bulls head-man Billy Donovan about what it takes to win it all.

Few coaches have more credence in this regard than Donovan, who won back-to-back titles with the Florida Gators prior to his move to the NBA.

Ben McCollum tells a story about getting advice from Billy Donovan. After winning his first D-II national title at Northwest Missouri State, McCollum picked Donovan's brain about what it takes to win back-to-back championships. pic.twitter.com/k4akEgGV0n — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 2, 2026

"How do we win two national championships in a row," McCollum wanted to ask, continuing, "What are some things that you did at Florida to be able to do that? Because that's hard to do."

"I had all my questions lined up," he explained, prior to even connecting with Donovan over the phone. "I start asking him questions... I'm sitting there taking notes, taking notes, taking notes, and then eventually, at six o' clock, I can't get him off the phone."

Advice in Action

At the same time, McCollum was supposed to appear on a radio show, which he'd go on to joke that he missed. While he didn't divulge Donovan's specific advice, he said the two spent more than two hours on the call together.

Whatever was said, it led to McCollum scoring a job on the highest level of college hoops, at Drake, before winning an NCAA Tournament game and immediately elevating once more to Iowa City.

Moving forward, Hawkeyes fans can rest easy knowing that their new HC is not only here to stay, it seems, but to take the program to heights never before seen. Given his hot start, these lofty visions of a successful future are starting to feel more like reality than possibility.

Rising above the rest of the competition is made that much easier on the back of a legend like Billy Donovan.

