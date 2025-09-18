Iowa Women's Basketball Announces Big Ten Schedule
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team will aim to bounce back from a 10-8 Big Ten record in the 2025-26 season, the second under Jan Jensen. The program's schedule for the upcoming season was announced on Thursday, Sep. 18.
The Hawkeyes reached unprecedented heights under Lisa Bluder, winning the Big Ten Tournament four times in the last seven seasons. Bluder led the team to its first Big Ten title in 2001. Although Iowa Women had to wait 18 years for another title, it didn't come alone. After their second title victory in 2019, Bluder's team went on to win it for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Bluder won her first title in 2001, and Jensen hopes to do the same when the Hawkeyes kick off their 2025-26 Big Ten campaign in December. Iowa will play Nebraska twice, once at home and once away.
The Hawkeyes will begin their journey on the road, and their first test will be against Rutgers on Dec. 6. They will get a three-week break from the Big Ten tournament. After that, they will host Penn State on Dec. 28 and Nebraska on New Year's.
Iowa will visit Northwestern on Jan. 5 and Indiana on Jan. 11. They will return home for the next two fixtures, taking on Oregon on Jan. 15 and Michigan State on Jan. 18. An away game at Maryland on Jan. 22 will be followed by a home matchup against Ohio State on Jan. 25.
The Hawkeyes will have two pairs of home and away games each in the next stretch. They will be on the road for the Jan. 29 clash against USC and Feb. 1 matchup against UCLA. Minnesota will visit Iowa on Feb. 5 and Washington on Feb. 11.
Jensen's team will play their return fixture against Nebraska away from home on Feb. 16 and face Purdue on Feb. 19 in their penultimate away fixture.
Iowa will wrap up the home games by hosting Michigan on Feb. 22 and Illinois on Feb. 26. They will conclude the 2025-26 Big Ten regular season on the road against Wisconsin on March 1.
The fans would hope for the Hawkeyes to make a deep postseason run under Jan Jensen. The team will play all their home games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Their first game of the 2025-26 season is an exhibition matchup against Ashland on Oct. 30 before things get real against Southern on Nov. 3.
