Iowa Hawkeyes Women Receive Bad News in the Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes may lose a rotational player as freshman guard Aaliyah Guyton enters the transfer portal. Guyton appeared in 29 of 34 games for the Hawkeyes, starting in one of those games.
Guyton averaged 4.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. She shot 37.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from behind the arc.
Guyton's three-point shooting was pivotal for Iowa off the bench. She also provided key on-ball defense for the Hawkeyes, making her a valuable role player.
She was a four-star recruit and ranked 58th in her class out of high school. With her talent, Guyton could take on a bigger role elsewhere in her sophomore season.
Guyton tore her ACL during her senior year of high school but became a rotational player for Iowa in her freshman campaign.
With a year of experience behind her and more time passed from her injury, Guyton could be highly touted in the transfer portal.
With Guyton entering the transfer portal, Iowa now has three scholarship spots open. It will be up to head coach Jan Jensen and her staff to improve the roster after losing in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes HC Provides New Update About 2025 QB Situation
MORE: Former Iowa Coach Facing Monumental Task With Chicago Bears
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Connected to Unheralded Iowa Hawkeyes Star
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Great Transfer Portal News
MORE: Ben McCollum's Job Gets More Challenging as Top Iowa Recruit Decommits