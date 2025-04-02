Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Women Receive Bad News in the Transfer Portal

Iowa Hawkeyes freshman guard Aaliyah Guyton is entering the transfer portal.

Ben Cooper

Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) brings the ball up court against the Northwestern Wildcats Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) brings the ball up court against the Northwestern Wildcats Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes may lose a rotational player as freshman guard Aaliyah Guyton enters the transfer portal. Guyton appeared in 29 of 34 games for the Hawkeyes, starting in one of those games.

Guyton averaged 4.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. She shot 37.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from behind the arc.

Guyton's three-point shooting was pivotal for Iowa off the bench. She also provided key on-ball defense for the Hawkeyes, making her a valuable role player.

She was a four-star recruit and ranked 58th in her class out of high school. With her talent, Guyton could take on a bigger role elsewhere in her sophomore season.

Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) shoots as Northwestern guard Melannie Daley (21) defends Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guyton tore her ACL during her senior year of high school but became a rotational player for Iowa in her freshman campaign.

With a year of experience behind her and more time passed from her injury, Guyton could be highly touted in the transfer portal.

With Guyton entering the transfer portal, Iowa now has three scholarship spots open. It will be up to head coach Jan Jensen and her staff to improve the roster after losing in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ben Cooper
Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints.

