Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Hoops Is Back in the Top 25
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program may no longer be led by Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder, but they're already making some noise to open up the 2024-25 season.
After beginning the year unranked, Iowa has started the season off with a 6-0 record.
Not only are they undefeated throughout their first six games of the year, they have looked dominant while doing it. So far this year, they haven't won a game by less than 13 points.
Jan Jensen has done an excellent job in his first year as the Hawkeyes' head coach. She has helped the program transition from running completely through Clark to playing excellent team basketball.
Due to their impressive start to the season, Iowa has officially broken into the top 25 rankings. As of right now, they hold the No. 22 rank in the nation.
So far this season, the Hawkeyes are being led in scoring by newcomer Lucy Olsen. She transferred in from Villanova to help replace the void left by Clark. In her first six games with the program, she has averaged 17.3 points per game to go along with 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Addison O'Grady has also been having a quality year for the team. She is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 assists per game.
Another big-time impact player has been Hannah Stuelke, who has averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
It can be very difficult for a program to recover from losing a player like Clark. She is one of the best players to ever play women's basketball, but Iowa has been able to stay afloat. They look like a team that could compete very aggressively in the Big Ten once again.
Only time will tell just how good the Hawkeyes are capable of being this season. They are very deserving of the No. 22 ranking and will look to continue building from this point upwards.
Hopefully, the team continues playing together as well as it has so far this season. If they stay together, play together, and play for each other, they could be in store for a very fun and successful year.