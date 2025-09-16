Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Elected to High School Hall of Fame
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark is arguably the biggest name in the WNBA at the moment. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick is a two-time WNBA All-Star and the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. But the superstar point guard's story has its roots in Des Moines, Iowa.
Clark's basketball journey started at Dowling Catholic High School under head coach Kristin Meyer. Although a championship eluded Clark throughout her high school career, the point guard’s brilliance earned her a place in the Dowling Catholic Hall of Fame.
Dowling Catholic High School announced its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday, September 16. Clark will be joined by Bailey (Bravard) Schroder, Jack Koerner, Ben Severino, Earl Hulst (Special honoree), and Nick McLellan. Denny O'Grady will be inducted posthumously.
Clark showed her potential in her first year, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. She guided her team to a 19-5 record and the Class 5A state tournament, where they got knocked out in the first round.
The Iowa native nearly doubled her production in her sophomore year, charting 27.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, and 2.3 SPG. The team secured a 20-4 record and made it to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Clark also represented All Iowa Attack in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, and her 23 points were crucial in beating the Cal Storm 64-61 in the final.
Clark was unstoppable in her junior year, recording 32.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, including a 60-point game against Mason City. She led the state in scoring while leading her team to a 17-8 record and a semifinal appearance in the Class 5A state tournament. She earned the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year honor for her exceptional performance.
Caitlin Clark went on to improve on her 32.5 points per game season in her senior year. She bagged 33.4 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and 2.7 steals per game. Dowling Catholic High School secured a 19-4 record and finished as runners-up of the Class 5A state tournament. She clinched back-to-back Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year awards.
Clark’s 2,547 points were the fourth highest in Iowa history. She was set to compete in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic, but neither could take place due to COVID-19.
Clark shattered and set many records in program and Division I history in four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In February, the Hawkeyes retired her No. 22 jersey.
She was the first one to hear her name called in the 2024 WNBA Draft when the Indiana Fever selected her with the number one pick.
