Fever Coach Provides Update on Caitlin Clark’s Timeline for Return From Injury
Caitlin Clark has missed the past four Indiana Fever games while dealing with a left quad injury and it looks like WNBA fans are going to have to wait a little while longer for her to return, as she's not going to be playing in Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Dream.
Fever head coach Stephanie White provided that latest update after practice on Monday.
"I don't know if 'cleared' is the right word," White said when asked if Clark had been given the OK to return to full basketball activities. "We're ready to start ramping back up ... It's completely different when you're just doing one-on-one workouts (then) when you're out there in five-on-five, getting up and down the floor and moving laterally. She's been allowed to do some practicing, not everything. We're going to be smart and we're going to be cautious and we're going to play the long game and work her back in, very intentionally."
Here are White's full comments:
The Fever have gone 2-2 so far without Clark and are 4-4 on the season.