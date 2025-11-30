Caitlin Clark Reacts to Viral Iowa Technical Foul
Late in the first half of the Iowa Hawkeyes' extremely close battle with Fairfield, Taylor Stremlow was issued a technical foul. The Big Ten Network broadcasters were just as confused as everyone else, as they weren't sure if the technical was on Stremlow's block or head coach Jan Jensen's reaction.
The technical was indeed on Stremlow, who was simply showing emotion after blocking a Fairfield player. Earlier this year, Iowa was out-blocked by Baylor, 11-1, so them getting some extra blocks is clearly something they've been working on. Sadly for Stremlow, she picked the wrong officiating crew to mess with.
Caitlin Clark's Reaction to Stremlow's Technical
Former Hawkeyes star and current Indiana Fever guard, Caitlin Clark, didn't waste any time posting her reaction on social media. Iowa fans were thrilled to see Clark on their side as she was left dumbfounded at the call.
"No way they just gave stremlow a tech for that🤣🤣🤣 refs have to let the girls show emotion," Clark said.
Her reaction is beyond justified, as the video shows just how ridiculous the technical call was. One of the main ways the Stags are able to get in the score column is via the free throw line, and Iowa quickly learned the last thing you can do against Fairfield is give them free points.
While Iowa prevailed, 86-72, it proved to be a much closer game than anticipated. Stremlow's technical did the team no favors as they led just by one point with under four minutes to go in the second quarter.
What Iowa Can Learn From Stremlow's Technical
There isn't much to be said about Stremlow's technical that hasn't already been said. Stremlow did her part in securing a big-time block, but the officials thought her reaction warranted a technical. Clearly, women's basketball referees are trying to cut out any of the extracurricular activities, similar to what's going on in the NFL.
Whether fans agree with it or not, the officials' decision stood. Stremlow was one of many left confused on the floor by the call, but she was the first to go over to Jensen and explain what transpired.
While she continued to play after getting in her opponent's face for half a second, the referee's whistle blew and stopped play immediately. As Clark said, Stremlow was simply showing emotion. There was no harm in her actions, but this is a message to Iowa fans moving forward that this type of emotion shouldn't be shown on the court.
