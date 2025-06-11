Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Provides Winning Energy for Both Indiana Franchises
Iowa Hawkeye legend Caitlin Clark leaves a positive impact wherever she goes. While the WNBA superstar is currently out of action with a quad injury with the Indiana Fever, she’s played a significant role in the success of Indiana’s other basketball franchise.
The Pacers have torn through the NBA Playoffs and are in the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the series tied at one apiece. Indiana might be hoping Clark makes an appearance in Games 3 and 4 to gain the advantage in the title series. After all, the Pacers are undefeated in postseason play when Clark is in attendance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Clark was in attendance for five of the Pacers' postseason contests: Games 1, 2, and 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Game 6 against the New York Knicks, the series clincher that sent the Pacers to the Finals.
Clark and Haliburton Build a Cross-Iowa Bond in Basketball-Crazed Indy
Ironically, Clark, being an Iowa alumna, she’s cheering on a former Iowa State Cyclone in Tyrese Haliburton.
“I mean, Tyrese is incredible,” Clark said after she was drafted by the Fever in 2024. “Obviously, he played for a very terrible team in college, but it’s nice to be in the same city now."
“Said it many times, Caitlin is amazing,” Haliburton said in January. “For me, getting to actually spend time around her, be around her, get to know her personally, she’s just an amazing person, an amazing player.”
As the top basketball stars in Indianapolis, the two have grown an interesting friendship. Haliburton showed up for Clark hours after the Game 2 win over the Knicks. The Pacers’ superstar was in attendance for the Fever-Liberty game earlier this season.
Unfortunately, Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals might be the only opportunities for Clark to be in attendance for a Pacers home game the rest of the way. She’s expected to return to action soon for the Fever from her injury, and a potential game six in Indiana would take place the same night the Fever are scheduled to play the Golden State Valkyries on the road.