Even Caitlin Clark Couldn’t Believe Steph Curry’s Latest Trick Shot in Warmups

Blake Silverman

Steph Curry returned to the Warriors’ lineup Friday
Steph Curry returned to the Warriors' lineup Friday
Steph Curry has wowed us all with his magical shots in warmups for years. He may have outdone himself this time, though, with a new trick shot the Warriors posted Friday before Golden State’s game against the Timberwolves.

The NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter got the ball in his team’s tunnel, took two steps forward and hurled it with his right hand toward the opposite basket at the other end of the arena. It went through the hoop and Curry immediately turned around to dash through the tunnel and in the locker room.

He’s made a similar shot before, and fans have arrived early for a long while to witness Curry’s signature routine where he runs into the tunnel after an unbelievable shot. The incredible shot Friday felt different, though. One of those where you have to make sure the ball remains in frame for the entirety of the shot to ensure no doctoring.

This is Curry we’re talking about, however, the best candidate to drain such an improbable shot. After the Warriors and the NBA shared video of the moment on X, even sharpshooting superstar Caitlin Clark couldn’t believe that it was real.

Nope, this one doesn’t appear to be AI. Although you never really know these days. In case there was still any doubt, here’s two other angles:

Curry returned to the Warriors lineup Friday after he missed five games due to a quad contusion. If his warmup routine was any indication, he’s ready to go.

