Former Iowa Star Kate Martin Speaks Out About First Caitlin Clark Impression
Superstar players develop intimidating auras early. Caitlin Clark wasn’t an exception coming out of high school as the No. 4 recruit in the country.
Martin was already at Iowa entering her redshirt sophomore season when Clark came to town in 2020. As she revealed the Bird’s Eye View Tuesday, when she caught wind of Clark’s skill and checked out her highlights, she was blown away, but she certainly didn't expect Clark to dominate so quickly.
“So I had heard about this Caitlin Clark and I was like watching videos of her just, like, having like 40 points, like averaging a million in high school,” Martin said. “And I was like, 'Oh, this girl thinks she's going to come here and rule the world,' you know, like, whatever. And there she did, came in right away and ruled the world, and I was like, 'Alright, here we go.'”
It’s easy to expect any freshman to take their lumps while accustoming themselves to the college game, but Clark came out of the gate swinging, averaging 26.6 points per game as a freshman for the Hawkeyes.
“I just remember that summer before and she was doing things that I had never seen anybody do before,” Martin said. “And as a freshman to come in and have that kind of confidence, not everybody has that.”
“We knew she was going to be outstanding.”
Martin spoke to Clark’s work ethic and how it raised the competition level within the Hawkeye roster. Through time and experience, it permeated onto the court against the rest of the women’s college basketball landscape.
That intimidation factor worked its way into players like Martin, who were able to elevate their game alongside one of the best to ever do it, all the way to the WNBA.
Martin now plays for the Golden State Valkyries after spending her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces. She’ll meet her legendary former Iowa teammate on the court once again when the Valkyries host Clark’s Indiana Fever on June 19th.