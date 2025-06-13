Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Return Date for Indiana Fever Set
Former Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark is set to make her return to the Indiana Fever starting lineup in Saturday’s matchup with the New York Liberty, head coach Stephanie White said after Friday’s practice, according to ESPN's Michael Voepel.
"I felt like today was better than yesterday in terms of just movement, balance and feeling like she's getting back into rhythm, timing, all those things,” White said. “As long as we don't have any regression, she's going to be ready to roll."
Clark has been out of action since late May with a quad strain and was given a two-week timetable to make her return. The Fever played it a bit safe, with her return to action coming just short of three weeks, though White told reporters Friday that the superstar guard has not faced any setbacks during her time out of the lineup.
"It's definitely been a process," Clark said. "I think the hardest part is when you begin to feel really good, and then it's just the process of working yourself back into actually getting up and down and getting out there with my teammates. And obviously that can be a little difficult, at the same time, when they're prepping for their games that I'm not going to be available in."
Through four games this season, Clark has averaged 19 points, 9.3 assists, and six rebounds per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range.
The Fever have struggled without Clark, going 2-3 in the five games she missed. Indiana was also without fellow guard Sophie Cunningham the last three games after she re-injured an ankle that forced her out of action for the first two games of the season, though Indiana was 2-1 without both her and Clark. Cunningham is also expected back for Saturday’s contest against New York.
Clark was lost to the injury after putting up 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the Liberty in their first of four matchups on the regular season schedule. The Liberty are 9-0 heading into Saturday’s game with a chance at becoming just the fourth team in league history to open a season with a 10-0 start.
The Fever hosts the Liberty Saturday at 3 PM ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on ABC and ESPN+.