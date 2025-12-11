SI

ESPN Reportedly Finds Elle Duncan’s ‘SportsCenter’ Replacement

Duncan is set to become the leader of Netflix’s sports coverage.

Madison Williams

ESPN is expected to hire Christine Williamson to replace Elle Duncan in various roles.
Elle Duncan will co-host her final 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter on Dec. 16 as she is set to lead Netflix’s sports coverage starting as early as Christmas Day. Duncan was originally reported to try to split her coverage between ESPN and Netflix, but ESPN ended up fully parting ways with Duncan.

And, it sounds like ESPN has found Duncan’s replacement in Christine Williamson, Front Office Sports reported on Wednesday. ESPN hasn’t confirmed the news yet. Williamson will take over co-hosting the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter alongside Kevin Negandhi, while also filling in on the women’s college basketball GameDay show and lead other women’s college basketball coverage.

Williamson works alongside Matt Barrie on ESPN’s 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET editions of SportsCenter. The network hasn’t announced Williamson’s replacement for those spots. Williamson’s been with the network since 2019.

The only spot Duncan previously held still needing filled is her role for WNBA coverage. Malika Andrews is considered the frontrunner for that role as she already leads the NBA coverage.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

