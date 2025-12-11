ESPN Reportedly Finds Elle Duncan’s ‘SportsCenter’ Replacement
Elle Duncan will co-host her final 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter on Dec. 16 as she is set to lead Netflix’s sports coverage starting as early as Christmas Day. Duncan was originally reported to try to split her coverage between ESPN and Netflix, but ESPN ended up fully parting ways with Duncan.
And, it sounds like ESPN has found Duncan’s replacement in Christine Williamson, Front Office Sports reported on Wednesday. ESPN hasn’t confirmed the news yet. Williamson will take over co-hosting the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter alongside Kevin Negandhi, while also filling in on the women’s college basketball GameDay show and lead other women’s college basketball coverage.
Williamson works alongside Matt Barrie on ESPN’s 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET editions of SportsCenter. The network hasn’t announced Williamson’s replacement for those spots. Williamson’s been with the network since 2019.
The only spot Duncan previously held still needing filled is her role for WNBA coverage. Malika Andrews is considered the frontrunner for that role as she already leads the NBA coverage.