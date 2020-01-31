The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Maryland

Welcome to the live thread for Thursday's Iowa-Maryland game in College Park, Md.

Game facts

Time and place — 7:30 p.m. (CST), Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland.

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Dan Bonner, analyst; Olivia Dekker, sideline)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 15-5 (6-3 Big Ten), Maryland 16-4 (6-3)

Rankings — Maryland is No. 15 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls. Iowa is No. 18 both polls.

Series — Maryland leads, 6-4.

Earlier this season — Iowa won, 67-49, on Jan. 10 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes had a 19-2 run in the first half to take control of the game.

The lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 14.9 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23.1 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 7.2 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.2 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6.4 ppg.)

Maryland — Donta Scott (F, 6-7, Fr., 5.4 ppg.), Jalen Smith (F, 6-10, Soph., 15.2 ppg.), Anthony Cowan (G, 6-0, Sr., 15.5 ppg.), Darryl Morsell (G, 6-5, Jr., 7.9 ppg.), Aaron Wiggins (G, 6-6, Soph., 10.7 ppg.)

Officials — DJ Carstensen, Kelly Pfeifer, Keith Kimble.

First half

17:00 — Not a good start for Iowa's defense. Maryland is 3-of-3 from the field early.

15:15 — The good news? Iowa has a 10-7 lead. The bad news? Iowa's Luka Garza has two fouls. That's going to put a lot of pressure on the Hawkeyes' frontcourt.

Shooting: Iowa 4-7 (2-4), Maryland 3-6 (1-2)

Rebounds: Iowa 3, Maryland 3.

11:30 — Hawkeyes get through the first segment without Garza and lead 18-14. Joe Wieskamp (8) and CJ Fredrick (6) have been the scoring leaders with Garza on the bench.

Shooting: Iowa 7-15 (4-7), Maryland 6-12 (2-5)

Rebounds: Iowa 7, Maryland 7.

10:39 — Ryan Kriener, with one foul, gets a technical foul after getting fouled on a layup. That brings Riley Till into the game.