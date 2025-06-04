Iowa's Tournament Return Hopes Turn to Expectations in New Conference Rankings
The Iowa Hawkeyes have missed the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, which, of course, is the biggest reason Ben McCollum is directing the program moving forward instead of Fran McCaffery.
Hawkeye fans are hoping for a quick turnaround, and there’s plenty of reason to believe that McCollum will deliver. He’s brought in an impressive transfer class, headlined by familiar point guard Bennett Stirtz. That combination is a big reason why CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter believes Iowa is positioned to make it back to the tournament.
In a tier-ranking of the Big Ten’s basketball programs, Trotter lumped the Hawkeyes in with other tournament contenders Wisconsin, Oregon, Michigan State, USC, and Indiana. While it’s just the third tier in the conference and Iowa was even the last team mentioned, there’s a lot to like about this year’s Iowa squad.
Offensively, the Hawkeyes look considerably more dangerous. McCollum and Stirtz’s familiarity with one another should provide fluidity on the court, whether Stirtz is dishing or setting up his own shots. Paired with fellow transfers Brendan Hausen, Alvaro Folgueiras, and Cam Manyawu, the Hawkeyes are poised to attack the conference from all angles.
The question marks are rooted in defense and depth. Ahead of the season, Iowa lacks a stalwart defender to lean on, especially on the interior. Meanwhile, young players carried over from the McCaffery roster will need to step up quickly to provide some help off the bench for the leading transfers.
Still, McCollum is well-versed in roster building and scheming to his roster's strengths. After all, there’s good reason for the hope surrounding the program to return to form. But as more projections indicate Iowa is on the right path to return to the dance, that hope will quickly evolve into expectations.