Iowa Fans React to Ben McCollum's First Loss

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have started the Ben McCollum era 7-0, but he quickly learned how different things are in the Big Ten. Michigan State is no joke, and their 71-52 win over the Hawkeyes proved that McCollum's squad is still worlds away from the top.

That's not to say Iowa won't get there in a few months time, but it was an early wake-up call that caught fans attention. They weren't too happy, to say the least, but it's all about seeing how McCollum and company respond from here.

Hawkeyes Fans React To MSU Loss

Men versus boys. — FDTerritory (@FDTerritory) December 3, 2025

After tasting defeat for the first time this season, Hawkeyes fans had a lot to say, "52 points what a joke of a team," as another added, "thats was an embarrassment.... McCollum is an embarrassment to Iowa basketball....im just gonna watch the iowa women's games cuz the whatever McCollum has them doing is hard to watch...."

Better to play a clunker December 2 than March 2. Stay the course. — Just Joshing You (@jpadget83) December 3, 2025

The overreactions have begun, but Hawkeyes fans have high standards for their team, "Learn from it, bounce back, come out swinging Saturday and beat Maryland," while another fan chimed in, "ben’s literally in his first season at a b1g program with drake transfers and ppl are overreacting. give him a season or two and iowa can be a solid program."

Gotta prioritize rebounding but I’m not phased.



Let’s get back at it Saturday 😎 — Hawkeye Enjoyer 🐤 (@HawkGuyEnjoyer) December 3, 2025

"What happened to Trey Thompson," one fan asked as another gave their own advice, "Hausen needs significantly more minutes, preferably from Combs."

Sell the team — Hyper 🌪️ (@Hyperjack13) December 3, 2025

It's safe to assume McCollum isn't reading the replies to Iowa's post of the final score, but crazier things have happened. Now 7-1, Iowa must look to regroup, "Tough match up for a new, young team with a new head coach. Need to learn from this experience and bounce back. The season is still young and we still have growing to do."

It’s ok, Hawks! Shake it off! You got more winning to do! 💛🖤 — Nancy Ann (@NancyDanks) December 3, 2025

"This team is only going to improve as the season progresses. I’m not worried about this game at all," one fan wrote. Clearly, everyone sees things differently, "Should probably work on offense. It’s worse to watch this than last year. Boring basketball and getting blow out."

Szn over — Eric™ 🎃🔥 (@mistahswags) December 3, 2025

One fan tried to spread the message, "Don't give up on this team." One early-season loss isn't going to send everything crashing down, especially since the Spartans are ranked No. 7. Iowa has a few days to prepare for Maryland before they head to Iowa State to take on the No. 10 Cyclones in a major rivalry clash.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!